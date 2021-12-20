5 things you need to know - Monday, December 20

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, December 20.

Power restoration nears completion

Crews continue working this morning to get the power back on for some people in Colorado Springs. Hundreds are currently without power, but that's down from a high of around 40,000 last Wednesday.

Sixteen of the crews who are helping get the power back on come from outside of the community. When power is restored, customers might experience some additional short term outages as crews backtrack to make final repairs.

Colorado Springs sees an increase in homicides in 2021

2021 is now the year with the largest number of homicides on record in Colorado Springs, bypassing 40.

Police say that while murders are ticking up, they've actually seen a decrease in misdemeanors.

How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates this holiday season

Many people in Colorado Springs are posting on social media, saying they've been victims of porch pirates this season. Colorado Springs Police officers tell us these thieves are everywhere in the city right now.

Some tips to keep your packages safe include, scheduling delivery times, getting a lock box for packages, or having them delivered to work.

Biden to speak on country's ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic

Tomorrow, President Biden plans to update the country on the fight against the pandemic.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president's statement will include a warning of what the winter months will look like for those who refuse to get vaccinated. The president's plan will also outline government help for communities.

10 to 15 degrees above average to start Christmas week

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

This is a big week of travel across Colorado with Christmas now only 6 days away!

We're going to start the week with highs in the 50s and 60s across southern Colorado. Sunny skies and light winds will make it very comfortable this afternoon with dry skies through the afternoon.

