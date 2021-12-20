10 to 15 degrees above average to start Christmas week

Today’s Forecast:

This is a big week of travel across Colorado with Christmas now only 6 days away!

We're going to start the week with highs in the 50s and 60s across southern Colorado. Sunny skies and light winds will make it very comfortable this afternoon with dry skies through the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 57; Low: 27. Sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 15. Sunny and very warm for December with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 30. Sunny and warm today with dry skies and a light daytime breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 47; Low: 27. Chilly but still warmer than normal today with sunny skies and light daytime winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and cool today with dry skies and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 50/60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and very warm today with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny with a light breezy today and dry conditions through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and chilly today with light winds and dry afternoon conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Even warmer air is expected across southern Colorado from Tuesday through Wednesday with a slight cool down into Thursday. We'll see highs in the 60s a bit more widespread on Tuesday with highs within a few degrees or records by Wednesday.

We'll start to see snow over the Continental Divide on Thursday with dry and breezy weather locally along and east of I-25. More snow is expected along the Continental Divide from Friday through Saturday.

There is a chance for some snow along I-25 on Friday, but mainly along the Palmer Divide and Monument Hill.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter