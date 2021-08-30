5 things you need to know: Monday, August 30

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know to start off your workweek.

Pueblo County Mask Mandate

Pueblo County's mask mandate will begin today. Everyone will be required to wear a mask inside all city buildings. Also, people two and older will have to wear a mask while inside child care centers, youth camps, and pre-k through 12th-grade schools in Pueblo County.

CDPHE Vaccine Mandate Vote Happening Today

The Colorado Department of Public Health will be voting on whether or not to mandate COVID-19 vaccines in state-licensed health facilities on Monday. The meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the CDPHE main campus in Glendale. The public can attend virtually via Zoom.

"If You Give a Child a Book" Returns

News5 is working to give Southern Colorado children the gift of reading with the return of our annual "If You Give a Child a Book" program. Between now and Spt. 10 we are asking you to join us in raising money to buy young students a free book. With the help of our community partners, we raised enough money last year to buy more than 6,000 books for local kids. We hope you will help us exceed that number this year. Any amount makes a big difference since it only takes about $5 to buy one book.

Rockets Destroyed at Kabul Airport

US officials say as many as five rockets were fired overnight at the Kabul Airport. News5 was told that a defense system engaged the rockets and destroyed them. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. This comes just one day after the US said an airstrike took out an ISIS-K threat to the airport following the deadly attack at the airport last Thursday that left at least 183 dead, including 13 US troops.

Today's Forecast

The forecast is going to be pretty active here over the next week with a hot and dry start to the week and then a wet and cooler end to the week. We're going to see sunny skies with increased cloud cover through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-80s in Colorado Springs and mid-90s in Pueblo. We'll be a little breezy today with more smoke in the atmosphere. We'll stay calm and mild overnight.

