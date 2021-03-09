5 Things You Need To Know - March 9, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday morning.

Colorado relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions, restaurant capacity, last call expanded

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions under an amended public health order issued Sunday. The changes include increased capacity for restaurants and an expanded last call to order alcohol for counties on Level Blue and Level Yellow on the state's COVID-19 dial.

The amended order is also bringing changes to the dial. While the levels — green, blue, yellow, red and purple — remain the same, the changes will give counties more wiggle room before they are bumped up and restrictions are tightened.

White House: Stimulus checks could go out this month

Following the Senate’s narrow passage of President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Saturday, the legislation faces just one more hurdle before landing on Biden’s desk.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said from the chamber on Monday that the American Rescue Plan will be up for a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday when it is expected to pass without any GOP support. Once the House votes on the bill, the legislation goes to Biden, who is expected to sign it immediately.

Warm and windy today with high fire danger, still tracking weekend snow

Another warm and beautiful day across southern Colorado! We're going to see bright sunny skies with more clouds mixed in from the mountains. Red flag warnings are in effect again today from the late morning through the end of the day due to gusty winds, low humidity, and the resulting high fire danger across the plains.

Donthe Lucas found guilty of first-degree murder, sentenced to life in prison

Donthe Lucas has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the disappearance of his pregnant girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, who has not been seen since February 2013.

Monday's proceedings started with the expectation of the defense calling witnesses in favor of Lucas. However, the defense rested without calling a single witness. Jurors deliberated for only a few hours Monday after the defense rested without calling any witnesses.

According to News5's Natalie Chuck, who is covering the trial Monday in Pueblo, Lucas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

President Biden schedules first prime-time address of his presidency

President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime-time address of his presidency on Thursday, which will mark the one-year anniversary of when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

March 11, 2020, was a consequential day in the U.S. for the battle against the coronavirus, as some governors began ordering the closure of non-essential businesses. The day also marked when the NBA had its first confirmed positive coronavirus case, forcing the league to suspend play for nearly four months.

