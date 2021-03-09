Warm and windy today with high fire danger, still tracking weekend snow

Today’s Forecast:

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 67; Low: 34. A mix of sunshine and clouds with warm and windy daytime conditions. Red Flag Warnings with high fire danger remain in effect through 6 pm tonight.

PUEBLO: High: 72; Low: 35. Really warm in the sunshine today with dry and gusty afternoon conditions. Red Flag Warnings with high fire danger remain in effect through 6 pm tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 68; Low: 38. Warm and windy today with a mix of sun and clouds through the daytime. Red Flag Warnings with high fire danger remain in effect through 6 pm tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 58; Low: 28. A mix of sunshine and clouds with windy and dry daytime conditions. Fire danger is elevated for dry grassy areas.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Chilly and dry with windy and dry daytime conditions. Fire danger is elevated for dry grassy areas.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Text. Red Flag Warnings with high fire danger remain in effect through 6 pm tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Text. Red Flag Warnings with high fire danger remain in effect through 6 pm tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50/60s; Low: 30s. Windy again today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wind gusts off the Wets and Sangres could be in the 30 mph range through the day.

Extended Outlook - Snow this Weekend:

We're going to stay dry from today through Thursday, but the big story on everyone's mind is our snow potential this weekend.

KOAA Weather Lots of uncertainty in this storm

The biggest question by far on social media (and even here in the news room): are we getting 5 feet of snow?!

The short answer is no, we're not getting that much snow.

We know that this system is packing a ton of moisture, and we know that the upper level low pressure area is in a great location to pull upslope winds through the region.

Once this storm gets closer to the California coast, we'll get much more accurate and reliable weather data to make a forecast.

This storm certainly looks like a high impact event from our eastern mountains through the Palmer Divide and up into the Denver area, so it's safe to plan ahead and think about canceling travel plans for the weekend.

