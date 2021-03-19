5 Things You Need To Know - March 19, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday morning.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Millions more Coloradans now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The next eligibility phase for the COVID-19 vaccine begins today with more people eligible in this group than past phases combined.

This next phase lowers the age for eligibility to 50. Anyone with one qualified high risk medical condition is eligible. Workers at increased risk because of their increased public contact now qualify; this includes restaurant workers, postal carriers, transit drivers and faith leaders.

_____

State lawmakers propose public option for Colorado health insurance customers

Democratic state lawmakers will soon begin debate over a bill that would create a public option in Colorado's health insurance exchange. Their goal is to lower premiums, not just on the exchange, but for all health insurance customers in Colorado.

Bill sponsors Rep. Dylan Roberts, Rep. Iman Jodeh, and Sen. Kerry Donovan announced the Colorado Option Health Benefit Plan at a virtual press conference Thursday.

_____

Warm and sunny today and we're looking even warmer tomorrow!

Easy breeze beautiful weather across southern Colorado today, and tomorrow won't be all that bad either! We're going to have sunshine through the region with breezy daytime conditions and very pleasant afternoon temperatures. Clear skies with light winds push back in tonight.

_____

As MeatOut Day in Colorado approaches, how will you be celebrating on Saturday?

The debate over Gov. Polis’ proclamation calling on Coloradans to skip meat this Saturday has crossed state lines and sparked nearly half of the state’s counties to sign "meat-in" proclamations of their own. El Paso County joined Weld, Logan, Grand, Montezuma, Pueblo and 20 other counties across the state to call on Coloradans to eat meat on Saturday, March 20, after Gov. Polis proclaimed it “MeatOut Day” late last month.

While environmental groups have praised the proclamation – which does not set any type of policy in motion – Colorado’s ranchers and farmers say the proclamation is a slap in the face to an industry that brings in more than $3.4 billion to the state economy.

_____

Biden says administration will meet goal of 100 million vaccinations Friday

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his administration will meet its goal Friday of administering 100 million vaccines within his first 100 days in office. It will be Biden's 58th day as president. Biden says it's a time for optimism but not a time for relaxation. He reiterated his goal of having Americans able to spend the Fourth of July with loved ones in a small, outdoor gathering, which some see as a low bar.

Biden delivered his remarks hours after the White House confirmed that it would be sending a combined 4 million doses of vaccine to Mexico and Canada.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter