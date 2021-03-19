Warm and sunny today and we're looking even warmer tomorrow!

Today’s Forecast:

Easy breeze beautiful weather across southern Colorado today, and tomorrow won't be all that bad either!

We're going to have sunshine through the region with breezy daytime conditions and very pleasant afternoon temperatures. Clear skies with light winds push back in tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 59; Low: 33. Mostly sunny skies with gusty and warm daytime conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 65; Low: 34. Sunny and beautiful with awesome temperatures and breezy afternoon conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 33. Mostly sunny and breezy today with nice afternoon temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 53; Low: 32. Partly cloudy and gusty today with dry skies and mild daytime temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy today with mild afternoon temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm today with gusty afternoon conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and mild with breezy daytime weather.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny to partly cloudy skies with mild daytime air and gusty winds through the afternoon with dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

Strong, westerly downslope winds on Saturday will work to boost temperatures to some of the warmest numbers of the year so far! We'll see highs in the upper 60s and 70s across the plains, but the wind might make it a bit annoying to be outside for very long. A cold front Sunday will make it cold and cloudy, and we'll see heavy snow move through Sunday night into Monday morning.

This is a quick hitting system and we have a lot of uncertainty for areas south of Highway 50. Here's my best early estimations for snow Sunday night through Monday. As this system moves onto the west coast today, we'll get more accurate modeling for better predictions tonight pic.twitter.com/aaI9Pph0zy — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) March 19, 2021

This heavy wet snow Sunday night/Monday morning will likely hit the upper Pikes Peak Region and areas north to Denver hardest, so travel in the Gap Monday morning could be very difficult. We have another weaker chance for snow Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter