5 Things You Need To Know - March 1, 2021

4 million Johnson & Johnson doses expected to be shipped this week after receiving FDA green light

The FDA gave an emergency use authorization of a one-shot coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson on Saturday, marking the third coronavirus shot allowed to be administered to Americans. Johnson and Johnson said that it expects to have 4 million doses of the vaccine ready for shipment this week. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which garnered approval in December, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine comes in one dose.

Starting March 5, Coloradans aged 60 and up can start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Starting March 5, more Coloradans who fall in Phase 1B.3 of the vaccine roll-out will become eligible to get a vaccine. Updated Phase 1B.3 List:

Agricultural workers

Grocery workers

Coloradans 60 years and older

Coloradans 16-59 with two or more comorbidities

_____Cool start to a really nice week!

March 1st is what meteorologists consider the unofficial start of spring because the weather starts to show signs of that warmer season! We'll see temperatures jump from the cold 20s and teens this morning into the 40s and even a stray 50 or two in the plains.

"It's a constitutional right I have": Letecia Stauch to represent self in first-degree murder case

Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, waived her right to counsel Friday morning and will represent herself in her first-degree murder case. Following lengthy conversation, the court found she has waived her right to counsel and that she made a "knowing, voluntary, and intelligent decision to do so."

District Attorney Michael Allen said following the decision that she has an uphill battle as it would be tough for her to get up to speed and prepare to represent herself, but this does not impact prosecution.

House Democrats approve $1.9 trillion stimulus bill

In a nearly party-line vote, House Democrats early Saturday morning approved President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package, which will now move to the Senate. The final margin of the vote was 219-212, with two Democrats joining Republicans in opposition of the bill.

Although the House voted to approve the measure, the package will likely return to the House, assuming it is passed by the Senate.

