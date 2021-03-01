Cool start to a really nice week!

Today’s Forecast:

Happy Meteorological Spring everyone! March 1st is what meteorologists consider the unofficial start of Spring because the weather starts to show signs of that warmer season!

We'll see temperatures jump from the cold 20s and teens this morning into the 40s and even a stray 50 or two in the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 44; Low: 20. Sunny with a light breeze and warmer daytime conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 49; Low: 15. Sunny and chilly with light winds and warm daytime temperatures.

CANON CITY: High: 48; Low: 25. Sunny and mild in the afternoon with light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 40; Low: 19. Sunny and cool today with a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40; Low: 16. Sunny with light winds and chilly daytime temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and mild with light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy and sunny with mild daytime temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and breezy with chilly daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

The weather looks amazing over the next few days with highs in the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see a quick shot of rain and snow Thursday night but warmer air next weekend.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter