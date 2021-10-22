5 things you need to know - Friday, October 22

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, October 22

Alec Baldwin accidentally kills someone on the set of a movie when a prop gun misfires

A shooting on a movie set in New Mexico involving actor Alec Baldwin ended with a real life tragedy. The Santa Fe county sheriff's office says Alec Baldwin fired a gun loaded with blanks. Some kind of misfire happened, and the director of photography was killed. The Director was also wounded. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the misfire.

Former daycare owner Carla Faith sentenced to six years in prison

Former Colorado Springs day care owner, Carla Faith, is heading to prison. The judge in Faith's case gave her the maximum sentence after law enforcement says they found more than two dozen kids hidden behind a fake wall at Play Mountain Place in November 2019.

She will spend six years in prison. Christina Swauger's sentencing has been re-set for November 4.

CDC Director signs off on Johnson & Johnson and Moderna boosters

The CDC approved boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as the option to "Mix and match" the extra dose. It includes people over 65 and those with increased risk of infection.

You can get the Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after your second dose, and the Johnson & Johnson booster is recommended for everyone at least two months after the single dose.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have been collecting vaccine date for kids between 5 and 11

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer have all been collecting data on their vaccines for for kids 5 to 11, but only Pfizer has submitted a request for emergency use authorization. On October 26 the FDA's vaccine advisers are scheduled to vote on recommended authorization.

If that happens there will then be a meeting with the CDC's vaccine advisers November 2 and 3. A thumbs up from them would send it to the CDC director to make a recommendation, which could happen as soon as November 3.

Warmer and breezy day to start the weekend

Today is going to be an awesome fall day with comfortable afternoon temperatures and increasing daytime cloud cover. We'll be dry and breezy across the region, but fire danger remains low. Cloud cover will be high level, likely cirrus or elevated stratus today, so we'll still warm up in the afternoon even if some clouds move in. Overnight we'll be warmer than freezing with lows in the 30s and lower 40s. Saturday is going to be about as warm as Friday with breezy daytime winds and thicker cloud cover. We'll get a cold front Saturday evening with a mix of rain and snow over the mountains and scattered showers north of the Palmer divide. We'll be breezy and cooler Sunday with dry daytime conditions.

