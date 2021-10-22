Warmer and breezy day to start the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

The weather looks really nice for a Friday afternoon near the end of October!

We'll start with sunshine and sweep clouds in from the mountains through the afternoon. Temperatures will be really nice and we should stay above freezing tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 72; Low: 40. Increasing clouds through the afternoon with dry skies and light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 76; Low: 34. Warm with a light breeze and dry skies today.

CANON CITY: High: 74; Low: 44. Warm with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 64; Low: 37. Mild temperatures with increasing clouds and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mild with a light breezy today and dry skies through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and breezy across the plains with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Windy to breezy today with increasing clouds and mild temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Cool through the afternoon with increasing cloud cover and gusty daytime winds.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be warm and breezy with increased cloud cover through the morning. We'll see a chance for rain and snow Saturday night over the mountains with a few showers along the Palmer Divide through early Sunday morning. We'll likely stay dry in most of our region Saturday night, but the Denver area could see showers overnight.

Sunday will be dry and breezy with warmer and windier weather by Monday. We'll see high fire danger Monday afternoon with gusty winds and low humidity.

There's a chance for rain and snow next Tuesday, most of which will stay over the mountains. We could see a few showers along I-25 and west into areas like Fremont and Teller Counties.

