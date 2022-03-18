5 things you need to know - Friday, March 18

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, March 18.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

District 11 now carries Narcan in effort to combat student overdoses

District 11is taking more steps to prevent more students from dying from fentanyl.

They've had conversations about higher security in school, and Narcan, a drug used to combat overdoses, will now be present at District 11 schools.

They also launched a social media campaign to educate parents and students about the dangers of the drug.

_____

Dangers of fentanyl use among children

The potency of a fentanyl laced drug is extremely harmful for the respiratory system, and can kill you due to a lack of oxygen.

Local doctors say fentanyl is 50 times more dangerous than heroin, and 100 times more dangerous than morphine.

Doctors, law enforcement, and school districts are all emphasizing how important it is for parents to talk with their children about this.

_____

A major economic report set to be released today

A major economic report, the Index of Leading Economic Indicators will be released in just a few hours. The report is a key model used to predict future economic activity.

It comes out at 8:00 A.M. this morning. Economists will be watching closely after the January report showed indicators decreased.

_____

Covid-19 vaccination site near Pueblo mall closing at end of March

The Covid-19 vaccination site near the Pueblo Mall is closing at the end of the month.

If you need a Covid-19 vaccine, you're encouraged to get one before march 31st. Drive-ups are accepted at the location.

Even though the vaccination site is closing, Covid-19 testing will still be available.

_____

Warming conditions are expected Friday and through the weekend

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

High clouds will gradually move in during the day. High temperatures will be about 5 degrees below average.

The weekend ahead will warm nicely. Saturday will be about 10 degrees warmer than today, and Sunday even warmer to the 50s, 60s, and a few 70s. The next storm moves in Monday. This will bring strong winds and snow to the region through Tuesday.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.