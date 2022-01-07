5 things you need to know - Friday, January 7

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, January 7.

President Joe Biden to tour wildfire damage during visit to Colorado Friday

President Joe Biden plans to tour the damages in Boulder County later today, as we learn new information from Boulder County on the Marshall fire that broke out a week ago.

It caused over $500 million in damages, destroying nearly 1,100 homes, businesses, and other buildings in Boulder County.

Authorities are still searching for one person reported missing in Superior. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments over Biden's vaccine mandate Friday

The Supreme Court will soon decide whether the federal government can mandate Covid-19 vaccines.

Justices will hear oral arguments today in challenges to two mandates that could impact more than 80 million people.

Decisions could come before Monday, when one mandate is set to start.

Lakewood officer who stopped Denver metro mass shooting released from hospital

Lakewood police agent Ashley Ferris, who was shot and wounded by the man who murdered five people during the mass shooting in the Denver metro area last week, before returning fire and killing him, was released from the hospital on Thursday.

She's being hailed a hero for her actions that day that likely saved countless more lives.

The Lakewood police department tweeted:

Last week, our community faced a terrible tragedy when a gunman killed 5 people & injured others. Among the injured was Agent Ashley Ferris. Today, she was released from the hospital & back into the arms of her family & friends. Thank you #AgentFerris for your strength & heroism. pic.twitter.com/5Qr51lpdSs — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) January 7, 2022

National Western Stock Show returns after a year off due to COVID-19

The Western Stock Show returns after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. The show has a new event center, brand new pens, and even more.

The show begins tomorrow, and it will run to Sunday, January 23.

A mild Friday with a pleasant weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Temperatures have been gradually climbing since midnight with a warming westerly wind arriving. Temperatures will be to the 30s by 9 am along I-25 and then rise to about 15 degrees above average. Downsloping winds will push out the cold arctic air from west to east.

