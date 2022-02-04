5 things you need to know - Friday, February 4

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, February 4.

Winter Olympics kick off with the Opening Ceremony today

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicked off today with the Opening Ceremony. Some events are already happening, and you can tune in to NBC to follow the action.

USOPM holds Winterfest Celebration Saturday

The Winterfest Celebration happens this weekend at the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

If you recall Fan Fest during the summer games, this will have a similar feel, only with a focus on winter sports. There will be performances sharing Chinese culture, and an American athlete presence with past Winter Olympics Gold Medalists.

Olympians, performances, activities, food, and a jumbo screen with the Olympic competition in clear view.

Winterfest is Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Pueblo School District 70 drops mask mandate

Masks are no longer required in schools in Pueblo County District 70. The school board voted to end the mask mandate earlier this week, and the district will also end contact tracing requirements.

Instead, the district is asking people who are sick. to say home, but D70 will not have mandatory quarantines.

Those who want to wear masks still can if they choose to.

Denver, some other counties to drop 'mask or vax' requirement Friday for businesses

Today people in Denver will no longer be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination to enter businesses.

Private businesses, however, can still require people to wear masks or require proof of vaccination if they want to. Masks will still be required at schools and child care facilities.

Similar health orders also being lifted in Jefferson, Adams and Larimer counties.

Another icy morning but we should warm above freezing later today

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Friday is here and so is the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing!

Locally, we're looking at another very icy start to your day with temperatures in the single digits and negatives as the sun comes out.

We'll warm above freezing across most of the plains today but a lot of the mountains will stay at or below 32 degrees.

Overnight we'll be very cold again with lows in the teens and single digits. Wet pavement will likely refreeze once again tonight as the temperatures drop.

