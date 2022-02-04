Another icy morning but we should warm above freezing later today

Today’s Forecast:

Friday is here and so is the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing!

Locally, we're looking at another very icy start to your day with temperatures in the single digits and negatives as the sun comes out.

We'll warm above freezing across most of the plains today but a lot of the mountains will stay at or below 32 degrees.

Overnight we'll be very cold again with lows in the teens and single digits. Wet pavement will likely refreeze once again tonight as the temperatures drop.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 35; Low: 14. Mostly sunny today with more snowmelt through the afternoon. We'll see light winds and chilly daytime temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 36; Low: 8. Sunny and chilly today but we should warm back above freezing through the afternoon. The winds will be light and we'll see more snowmelt on the pavement.

Canon City forecast: High: 35; Low: 16. Sunny and cold today with light winds, dry skies, and warm enough temperatures to keep melting pavement through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 31; Low: 16. Cold today with light winds and sunny skies. We'll keep melting pavement through the afternoon with ample sunshine.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Sunny and cold with light winds and dry skies. More snowmelt is expected in the afternoon with the help of the sun.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Sunny and chilly with more snowmelt through the afternoon. We should stay dry today with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. A little breezy today with sunny skies and continued snowmelt on the pavement.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. COLD across the mountains with sunshine melting more snow through the afternoon. We'll see an icy night as temperatures drop into the single digits.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're in for another very cold night with neighborhoods and side streets once again refreezing as temperatures drop into the teens and single digits.

Saturday will be much warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s. A cold front Saturday night will lead to a breezy and chilly Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds cover through the day.

Next week starts warm and dry with a small chance for scattered snow showers along the Front Range next Wednesday.

