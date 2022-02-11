5 things you need to know - Friday, February 11

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, February 11.

_____

US sends 4 warships to Europe as Biden advises Americans to leave Ukraine

Four US warships are headed to Europe as tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain high.

New satellite images show Russia building up more troops along its borders, and President Biden says any Americans in Ukraine should leave immediately.

_____

Historic inflation report raises pressure for Biden to act

A historic report is amping up pressure on the Biden administration to get inflation under control.

The Federal Reserve is expected to be more aggressive with its interest rate hikes in an effort to bring prices down, but it could take months for any action to impact prices.

_____

Fans are breaking records betting on Super Bowl LVI

We're 2 days away from Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, as the veteran Matt Stafford is set to face young star Joe Burrow, also referred to as 'Joe Brrrr.'

Football fans are expected to wager more money than ever before the big game, and that includes Colorado.

The ability to legally place sports bets in Colorado has already brought in millions of dollars in tax revenue during the last couple of years, but gambling experts are urging people to bet responsibly.

_____

Norway moves into top spot, and the US drops out of the top 5 in the 2022 Olympics

Norway remains in first place with 6 gold medals and 3 silver. Germany also has 6 gold, and 3 silver, but the country has won 0 bronze medals.

They're followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, and Austria.

The US is longer in the top five, and our current medal count is 4 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze.

_____

Quick hitting snow tonight with localized snow bands along I-25

Weather alert today for a quick hitting light snow storm that moves across southern Colorado from later today through the overnight hours.

This system looks pretty light as far as snow totals go with most areas seeing somewhere around 2 inches or less. The challenging aspect will be if localized and enhanced snow bands develop in the evening.

Anywhere a snow band develops could see snow rates of 2 inches per hour with really low visibility and localized moderate snow totals between 2 to 4 inches.

_____

