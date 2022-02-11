Quick hitting snow tonight with localized snow bands along I-25

Today’s Forecast:

Weather alert today for a quick hitting light snow storm that moves across southern Colorado from later today through the overnight hours.

This system looks pretty light as far as snow totals go with most areas seeing somewhere around 2 inches or less. The challenging aspect will be if localized and enhanced snow bands develop in the evening.

Anywhere a snow band develops could see snow rates of 2 inches per hour with really low visibility and localized moderate snow totals between 2 to 4 inches.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 14. Windy and cold today with light blowing snow developing at the end of the day and blowing through the overnight hours. Colorado Springs should broadly see less than 2 inches of snow as long as no snow bands set up over town. The north end of El Paso County near Black Forest and Monument could get anywhere between 2 to 4 inches of snow, and the drive home from Denver will likely be very slick and snowy.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 15. Dry and windy through the afternoon with chilly temperatures. Snow will blow into town this evening with snow totals staying at 2 inches or less. If snow bands develop in Pueblo county, we could see a few localized areas get over 2 inches through the overnight hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Dry and windy with chilly daytime temperatures. Snow will move into the region late today and tonight but snow totals look pretty low across the city. We're expecting less than 2 inches across eastern Fremont County but south into the Wet Mountains heavy snow over 3 inches is expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 8. Chilly and breezy conditions are expected across Teller county today with light snow overnight through early Saturday morning. Teller county should see pretty light snowfall tonight with 2 inches or less from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cold and windy today with light snow developing late today through the overnight hours. Snow will start up in Denver this afternoon and move into the Monument and Black Forest area by 4 to 5 pm. Snow will pick up through the evening with 2 to 4 inches expected along northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry during the afternoon with snow through the overnight hours. Banded snow could develop across the plains today, but most of the accumulation should be an inch of less east of I-25. Travel could be difficult in any snow bands tonight due to low visibility and some light accumulation on the pavement.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry today with chilly afternoon conditions. Moderate to heavy snow will move along the southern I-25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad anytime after 7 to 8 pm tonight. Snow totals through early Saturday morning could range from 2 to 4 inches in this corridor, but isolated snow bands could produce a few localized totals over 4 inches.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Moderate to heavy snow is expected along the Front Range and especially south into the Wet Mountains and southern Sangre De Cristos. Snow will leave the Sangres and cross into New Mexico early Saturday morning but the roads could remain slick through the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Superbowl Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the 50s and sunny skies!

We'll start next week with highs in the 50s and 60s early next week before another snow chance arrives Wednesday night through Thursday.

