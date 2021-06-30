5 things you need to know for Wednesday, June 30

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

Morning clouds and rain showers will slowly break up this morning and move east through the day, but there will likely be high clouds in place in the plains for most of the day.

This will suppress thunderstorm activity for areas east of I-25. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the mountains and foothills by noon then move to the I-25 corridor in the mid to late afternoon. The Pikes Peak Region will be favored today.

Expect some gusty winds heavy rain lightning and some small hail. These storms will dissipate shortly after sunset. Temperatures today will be warmer but still a bit below average.

There is a better chance of thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday and some of the storms will be strong on these days potentially with a severe thunderstorm warning.

Looking for a new job? Be aware of fraudsters who are offering jobs

People looking to get back to work, or who are maybe are in search of a better job are becoming prime targets for fraudsters behind costly unemployment scams. News 5 shows us some things to think about during your next job search that could help you avoid trouble.

Right now employment experts tell News5 there are more job opportunities out there than people who are applying to work. So it's up to employers to attract applicants, but those extra incentives that used to be too good to be true are creating an opening for fraudsters.

Employment scams are being reported to the Federal Trade Commission in record numbers since the start of the pandemic aiming to steal personal information or money from people looking for a new job. Fraud experts say the people behind these schemes will often extend job offers through social media platforms, emails, and even text messages and about 80% of the time the fraudsters will contact their targets first.

"They come at you with some enticing things talking about the job hours and pay and then they actually bring you in. So actually only about 20% are initiated by the job seeker. So, that's the first thing. If you receive an unsolicited email, text, or call focusing on this area," say CSU Global's "Dr. Fraud" J. Michael Skiba.

Read more on how to keep yourself safe.

KOAA & Southeast Express present "Coffee Connect" on civics

KOAA is partnering with the Southeast Express this week for another "Coffee Connect" panel, this month's topic focuses on civics. The June panel conversation will focus on efforts to increase voter turnout in southeast Colorado Springs, how to get involved in local government, and other issues pertinent to the southeast.

Panel Members:



Yolanda Avila, City Councilmember District 4, City of Colorado Springs

Shannon Rauen, Program Director for Civic Outreach, Center for the Study of Government and the Individual

Drew Houston, Executive Director, Citizens Project

Shelly Roehrs, President, League of Women Voters

Wednesday's panel will be streamed on KOAA News5 for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or Android TV, KOAA.com, and our Facebook page. The panel gets underway at noon.

Initiative 25: Colorado coalition proposes tax hike on marijuana to fund educational programs

A Colorado coalition is hoping to get a proposal on the November ballot that would raise taxes on recreational marijuana to fund tutoring, after-school, and mental health programs.

Learning Opportunities for Colorado’s Kids is spearheading the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress (LEAP) program or Initiative 25 to help children make up for pandemic-related learning loss and address the needs of disadvantaged students. The measure would ask voters for a five percent excise tax increase on recreational marijuana which would raise an estimated $137 million annually for educational programs. It would also create the Colorado Learning Authority within the state education department to oversee them.

"I think it's one of the most innovative ideas I've seen in a long time. I'm really excited to see the bipartisan support it's generating across the entire state," said Luke Ragland, President of Ready Colorado.

He says the organization supports the ballot initiative, and it's a new type of proposal that the state hasn't seen in a while.

"Just getting kids on the same track that they were before the pandemic is not good enough. We actually have to help make kids whole and give them extra support to get them where they were before the pandemic. The pandemic impacted everyone differently and impacted communities differently so I think LEAP which is based on parental choice and education is something that could go a long way to help get kids caught up," said Ragland.

While it is a fairly new proposal, he says it does a good job of creating accountability on how the funds will be spent. Initially, the Colorado Education Association supported Initiative 25, but recently withdrew its support. They are now neutral to the measure.

Read more on the initiative.

Fargo's Pizza Co. reopening Friday in Colorado Springs

Fargo's Pizza Company off of E. Platte Ave is on the rebound after closing its doors back in December when the second indoor dining shutdown happened. Since then, restaurant staff has been making a few minor changes and upgrades, and on Friday evening, they're expecting the dining room will be packed with customers once again.

For many employees, customers, and residents of Colorado Springs, the restaurant was a place to go as a kid for pizza and arcade games since opening in 1973.

"Staff have been refurbishing the floor, painting of the handrails, and dusting off the historic artifacts. Those are all big jobs, believe it or not, because there's so much of that in the restaurant," said Al Martinez, the new general manager for the restaurant.

Capacity is nearly 550 people at the two-story restaurant. Martinez says they're expecting 1,500 customers on Friday evening after the restaurant opens at 5 p.m. However they're keeping customers safety in mind, and said the restaurant will be opening at around 85% capacity.

