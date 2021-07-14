5 things you need to know for Wednesday, July 14

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, July 14.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

The 80th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo starts tomorrow and goes until Saturday at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

You can check out all the riding, ropes, and the reigns. Today is the kick-off of the long-lived tradition here in Colorado, featuring nightly performances all week long, including a matinee performance this Saturday. The invitational championship rodeo will offer excitement, highlighting some of the best athletes, along with a mix of western-themed events.

There are discounts available for military, law enforcement, and firefighters. Just make sure your bring your military ID, employee ID, or work badge to claim the discount.

Fountain & Ft. Carson agreement allows speedier small construction projects

A new agreement signed between the City of Fountain and Fort Carson will make it a lot easier to fix small electrical, plumbing, and remodeling issues on the post.

The agreement allows Fort Carson to use contractors already vetted by the City of Fountain for their small, construction projects.

It's expected to begin services in October of this year.

Stretch of Garden of the Gods expected to be closed for 2-3 days due to water main break

Crews are making emergency repairs to a water main on Garden of the Gods Rd that has closed to traffic just west of I-25.

Colorado Springs Utilities says this area will be closed for the next two to three days. We expect and update on repairs at 10am this morning.

The water main break is also impacting nearby businesses.

Here's your detours. If traveling south on I-25, detour at the Rockrimmon west exit, continue to Vindicator, then turn south onto Centennial.

The detour off I-25 northbound is the Fillmore exit. Head west to Centennial, then turn north, continuing on to Garden of the Gods Rd.

CSPD dealing with officers leaving and the increasing needs of a growing city

Almost three quarters of our law enforcement agencies in Colorado report they're operating short staffed. So what does that look like for the Colorado Springs Police Department and its plans for the future? News5 takes a deep dive into the information straight from the police chief's office.

Last year dozens of officers parted ways with the Colorado Springs Police Department for various reasons. Now, the department faces the challenge of maintaining the officers it has, while also recruiting a new batch to help address the increasing needs of a growing city.

News5 sat down with CSPD Police Chief Vince Niski to talk to him about these current challenges and his vision for the future.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We are going to see stronger thunderstorms across the region today, but severe threats will once again stay on the lower side.

There could be a few flash flood warnings that are issued today for heavy rain mainly in and around the wet, Sangre De Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley.

It'll be cooler and breezy today behind a cold front later this afternoon. Severe threats are low today but if we did see stronger storms small hail and lightning would be two of our bigger threats.

Overnight we'll see more showers and storms but we will dry out by midnight with lows in the 50s. Thursday will start clear and sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

