5 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 4

Wednesday will be a bit more mild than Tuesday as an upper high pressure system begins to build into the area.

Precipitation will still be possible across the area throughout the day, but coverage will be more isolated than Tuesday thanks to a lack of robust lift.

High-res model guidance shows showers mainly sticking around our eastern mountains and the I-25 corridor Wednesday morning, before slowly moving over the plains throughout the day, dissipating into the evening hours.

The flash flood risk is much lower Wednesday, although the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains may see the most rain in the morning, depending on how much the atmosphere manages to destabilize after sunrise.

High temperatures will be slightly below seasonal averages, with mid-70s to low-80s over most of the area.

The overnight hours will be fairly cool, with temperatures consistent with the last few nights.

Precipitation chances will diminish quickly after about 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

High temperatures are going to run back into the 80s and 90s Thursday, with even hotter air through the weekend.

We could see isolated storms on Friday in the mountains and pikes peak region, but most of us will stay dry through the weekend.

Tokyo Olympics

In Tokyo, it's another big day for track and field. We will see gold medal events for men's triple jump, shot put and the 110 meter hurdles.

U.S. Women's Beach Volleyball is in the semi finals, taking on Switzerland.

Four Americans will headline women's golf, and Nevin Harrison is a gold medal favorite for team U.S.A. in the Women's Canoe 200 final.

Eviction moratorium extended

President Biden and his administration have decided to extend the eviction ban through October 3.

The initial pandemic eviction moratorium expired on Tuesday, but due to protests from people like Missouri politician Cori Bush, Biden decided extend the ban two months in parts of the U.S. where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deems the spread of COVID-19 "substantial" and "high."

COVID-19 cases in Colorado increasing

According to the latest numbers from the state health department, new COVID-19 cases in Colorado have jumped by 11%, to 576, with an additional 26 hospitalizations.

The state health department reports new cases, week over week, are up about 30%.

The seven day positivity rate is now hovering around 5% again.

However, new vaccinations are also on the rise for the second week in a row.

I-70 expected to be closed for months

Colorado governor Jared Polis says it will take months before I-70 is up and running again in both directions.

Massive mudslides and flooding shut down part of I-70 in Glenwood canyon nearly a week ago, after several days of heavy rainfall.

The governor is preparing state and federal emergency disaster declarations.

