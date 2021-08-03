Doctor: Recent uptick in Southern Colorado patients getting COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 70% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination rates have slowed significantly since the summer months, but CDC data indicates more people have gotten an initial vaccine recently. A Colorado Springs physician told News5 he has seen a similar trend. "Even though we have see an uptick in people getting the vaccine, that is still not enough. We still need people to come out and get the vaccine," said Dr. Richard Vu of Matthews-Vu Medical Group.

Dr. Vu said there are more vaccines than there are people who want them. "Our community here in El Paso County might be getting to herd immunity by natural infection rather than by true immunization, and that is the wrong way of getting to herd immunity," said Dr. Vu.

Paul Sexton Numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) show the percentage of eligible individuals by Southern Colorado county immunized with one or more doses of any COVID-19 vaccine. Data last updated on August 1.

Those with El Paso County Public Health said the Delta variant, travel for summer vacation, or back to school planning could be reasons why individuals are choosing to get vaccinated at this time. "Every person who gets vaccinated, you're protecting more than just yourself in that decision... These vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, so we don't want people to wait," said Kristi Durbin, the immunization program manager for El Paso County Public Health.

There are also financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations. The Colorado Comeback Cash Gift Card Giveaway offers $100 gift cards to Walmart while supplies last if vaccinated at specific locations. Pueblo has an opportunity on Tuesday, August 3, in the Pueblo West Library Parking Lot from 2-6 p.m. CLICK HERE to see a full list of locations.