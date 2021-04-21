5 things you need to know for Wednesday, April 21

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, April 21.

El Paso County Health Department report details issues at Dr. Moma Clinic

Following up on our reports about the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic, the Associated Press obtained the El Paso County Public Health report that states the facility was found operating without proper temperature storage for vaccines or social distancing, as well as unmasked workers.

The county records can be viewed here: El Paso County Dr. Moma records

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stopped vaccinations at the clinic after nearly 4,000 people got one or more dose of Pfizer or Moderna at the facility.

Local reaction following guilty verdict for former officer Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. The jury returned the unanimous verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over Monday night and Tuesday morning.

News 5's Colette Bordelon spoke with people in our community who became more vocal seeking change in our community after Floyd's death.

"Justice has been served, which proves the lives of African-American men do matter," JJ Frazier, the chair of LETAC, or the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission. "But it goes deeper. You can blame drugs, you can blame single-parent homes, you can blame poverty. All of these are life experiences that may or may not contribute, but right is right and wrong is wrong. They do not justify invalidating a person's life."

"This will be a moment in American society where we really begin to talk about accountability versus justice because this is a moment of accountability, it is not a moment of justice," said Stephany Rose Spaulding, a professor at UCCS. "We have the possibility of a tipping point if we really commit beyond accountability to justice, right? If we begin to lean into dealing with the work of rooting out that racism and telling the truth to ourselves and hearing it, then this can be a transformative moment," she added.

Following the verdict, Chauvin's bail was revoked and his sentencing is expected to take place in eight weeks.

Senator Bennet proposes $60 billion public land restoration plan

There is undeniable natural beauty in Colorado and other western states. Colorado Senator Michael bennet says it also need to be viewed as infrastructure. "People in Washington need to understand that in Colorado and Idaho, across the west our forests and public lands are as important to our economy as the Lincoln Tunnel or the Brooklyn Bridge is to New York."

Bennet is joining with several other western lawmakers introducing a bill that would dedicate $60 billion over ten years, to restore public lands. It is called the Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act.

The bill is also intended to stimulate the economy and create jobs. "If we do this right, we think our bill can create or sustain over two million good-paying jobs in rural America,” said Bennet. Restoration work would happen on millions of acres of federal land. A third of the budget would be earmarked for collaboration with state and local groups wanting to bring back healthier public lands.

Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association hosting vaccination clinics

The Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association (SCHRA) is hosting vaccine clinics on Wed. and Thurs. in Pueblo.

The Clinic Wed., 4/21 is for anyone getting their first shot. The clinic Thurs., 4/22 is for anyone getting their second shot.

The clinics will be held at the Neighborworks office located at 1241 E. Routt Ave. in Pueblo.

To schedule an appointment call 719-289-7149.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We had a few snow showers and light flurries overnight fall across the mountains and Pikes Peak Region. More snow will fall across our southern mountains, riding up the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, through the Wet Mountain Valley, and up past Salida later today.

Most of the I-25 corridor will be dry from the morning into the afternoon, but a few late day and evening rain to snow showers will be possible. Highs across the region will vary in the 30s and 40s.

