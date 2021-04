COLORADO SPRINGS — The Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association (SCHRA) is hosting vaccine clinics on Wed. and Thurs. in Pueblo.

The Clinic Wed., 4/21 is for anyone getting their first shot. The clinic Thurs., 4/22 is for anyone getting their second shot.

The clinics will be held at the Neighborworks office located at 1241 E. Routt Ave. in Pueblo.

To schedule an appointment call 719-289-7149.