5 things you need to know for Tuesday, March 30

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, March 30.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Memorial for fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley

The memorial service for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Flatirons Community Church in Boulder. A procession to the church will begin at 10 a.m.

The general public will be allowed to attend, though officials are encouraging supporters to watch the service from home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Talley, a 51-year-old father of seven, was the first responding officer to Monday's mass shooting, which left 10 people dead.

"He's everything policing deserves and needs," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. "He cared about this community, he cared about Boulder Police Department, and he cared about his family. And he was willing to die to protect others."

KOAA News5 will carry the procession service on our Facebook page (KOAA 5).

You can watch the memorial service here:



_____

Colorado will open vaccine eligibility to all Coloradans 16 and older on April 2

On Friday, everyone 16 and older in Colorado will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Governor Polis said it could still take up to 6-8 weeks for members of the general to receive a vaccine appointment. But by the end of May, anyone who wants the vaccine should be able to receive a dose, Polis estimated.

Coloradans 16 and older will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Eligibility for Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson will be for Coloradans 18 and older.

The state has also opened several mass community vaccination sites, plus one is set to open this Thursday at Denver's Ball Arena.

Here's information shared by the state on how to sign up for the community vaccination sites (not all links are active yet):

Adams County - Dick's Sporting Goods Park Sunday - Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register: centura.org/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737

El Paso County - Broadmoor World Arena Friday - Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register: Call: 720-263-5737

Mesa County - Grand Junction Convention Center Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register: health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine

Larimer County - The Ranch Events Complex Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register: larimerhealth.secure.force.com/Vaccine

Pueblo County - Colorado State Fairgrounds Friday - Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register: centura.org/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events Call: 720-263-5737



_____

Weeks after lifting all restrictions, all three Custer County Board of Health members contract COVID

Less than a month after the Board of Health for Custer County voted to go against state orders and lift its pandemic restrictions, all three of the members of the board have tested positive for COVID-19.

The board members, who also serve as the county’s commissioners, voted on March 3 to lift COVID-19 restrictions, allowing businesses to operate at full capacity and no longer requiring people to wear masks.

The county says it received a letter from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) in response to its decision to lift restrictions. However, during the Board of Health meeting on March 10, the members reaffirmed their position on lifting the COVID-19 restrictions and discussed the metrics of that decision.

Since then, Reggie Foster, the public information officer for the county, says there has been no contact with the state or demands to follow state guidelines.

“Our relationship from the state, from our perspective, is good. They’ve made no threats to us. We’re doing all the things that we promised we would do for the county,” Foster said.

During the meeting on March 10, neither the Board of Health members nor many of the audience members were wearing masks. Six days later, one of the Board of Health members began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

_____

Colorado Springs City Council District 6 Candidate Forum at 12:30 p.m. today

KOAA News5 and The Gazette have teamed up this month to bring you live Zoom townhalls giving you a chance to ask the 21 candidates for six City Council seats your questions and hear their answers.

At 12:30 p.m today (Tuesday, March 30), we'll hear from District 6 candidates Mike O’Malley and Garfield Johnson in our final event. The session is prerecorded for logistical reasons. Learn more about the candidates by visiting our Election Watch page.

The forum will be moderated by reporters Alasyn Zimmerman of KOAA and Mary Shinn of the Gazette. You can sign in for any one of the forums at gazette.com/election.

Watch the forums live or on your time with KOAA News5 streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or Android TV. Learn more at koaa.com/apps.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

We're in for another winter-like day with windy and cold conditions under a thick layer of cloud cover that swept in from the north overnight. Snow overnight stayed mostly up in Denver, and we're not looking like we'll see much down here in southern Colorado.

The Palmer Divide looks to be a pretty good block for snow today, but there could be some accumulation in the morning in Teller and far northern El Paso counties, more of that being seen even north of Monument however.

We'll be dry for most of the region today and very cold tonight with 30s and 40s for our highs turning to teens overnight.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter