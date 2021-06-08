5 things you need to know for Tuesday, June 8

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, June 8.

_____

CSPD still looking for suspect accused of shooting officer Friday night

Police are still searching for 25-year-old Jacob Aaron Sedillo of Colorado Springs. He is wanted for the attempted first-degree murder of a CSPD officer.

On Friday night, an officer contacted two "suspicious" motorcyclists in the parking lot of an Auto Zone on N Nevada Ave when one of the riders shot the officer.

The officer did not return fire, police said. CSPD says the officer is now home recovering.

Sedillo is described as a 5'11" tall white male, approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information of the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

Pinon Rest Area on I-25 remains closed indefinitely

The troubled Pinon Rest Area on Interstate 25 between Fountain and Pueblo remains closed indefinitely due to water supply and sewage issues, with no decision set in stone on whether to repair problems.

The rest areas located on the north and southbound lanes of the interstate are the only CDOT operated facilities south of Fort Collins and north of Colorado City.

Both have remained closed since March 2020 "due to a public health and safety concern" as neither location has running water to allow people to wash their hands. There was an earlier attempt to keep hand sanitizer at the locations, however, it was repeatedly stolen by visitors, according to Michelle Peulen, spokesperson for the CDOT.

Originally built in 1960 and rebuilt in 2004 at a cost of $4.7 million to taxpayers, the location features ample parking for semis, accessibility parking, restrooms, a picnic area, and vending.

The problems with a clean waters supply and sewage systems could cost taxpayers more than the original construction cost to get the facilities back up and running.

_____

Cybersecurity professional shortage a serious concern for national security

Recent cyberattacks impacting energy and food supply chains in our country have renewed the focus on addressing the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals. News 5 has a look at the numbers and the effort to recruit people to these jobs.

Local cyber experts tell News 5 they think these recent hacks are likely state-sponsored and serve just as a heat check ahead of a larger attack. This is why they say as a country we need to get serious about cybersecurity.

The world's largest meat supplier, JBS, was hit with a ransomware attack that forced the shutdown of all of its U.S. beef plants.

National Cybersecurity Center experts say with almost a quarter of American beef supplies in jeopardy, the attack was another example of how cybercrime is hitting close to home and our enemies are hoping we will just move on.

Experts at the NCC say their mission is to continue training and opening up career paths for the next generation of cybersecurity experts. Adding to this area of the workforce will be crucial in defending against cyberattacks targeted at our nation's critical infrastructure. Read more

_____

Rejuvenated Paul leads Suns over Nuggets 122-105 in Game 1

(AP) — In the opening minutes of Monday night’s game, Chris Paul was bumped on his ailing right shoulder and grimaced for a second. His movements were a little tentative, his shots didn’t look quite right.

Then — seemingly almost out of nowhere — the “Point God” was back.

One mid-range jumper fell and then another. A short floater found the net and then a 3-pointer splashed home as the crowd roared. The 11-time All-Star looked like his usual self, the rest of the Suns followed suit and Phoenix rallied for a 122-105 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Game 2 is on Wednesday in Phoenix.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Today’s Forecast: Southern Colorado is looking simply hot and dry today. We'll see highs in the 90s across the plains this afternoon with 80s in the high country.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 58. Sunny with hot and windy afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 97; Low: 58. Sunny, very hot, and breezy in the afternoon.

_____

