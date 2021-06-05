Watch
CSPD investigating attempted homicide of an officer Friday night

Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 01:00:51-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, Colorado Springs Police said they were investigating the attempted homicide of a police officer.

The officer is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

CSPD said the incident happened at 3110 N Nevada Ave. when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop and the suspect shot him

During an update provided just before 11 p.m., police said the suspect fled the scene and was not in custody.

No further information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided once more information is available.

