CSPD investigating attempted homicide of an officer Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, Colorado Springs Police said they were investigating the attempted homicide of a police officer.

The officer is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

CSPD said the incident happened at 3110 N Nevada Ave. when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop and the suspect shot him

During an update provided just before 11 p.m., police said the suspect fled the scene and was not in custody.

The scene off N Nevada and Fillmore right now. @CSPDPIO says an officer made a traffic stop, that turned into an attempted #homicide after a suspect shot him. The officer is in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital. Suspect has not been arrested and fled. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ggp1Y39UUN — Colette Bordelon (@ColetteBordelon) June 5, 2021

No further information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided once more information is available.