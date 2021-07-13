5 things you need to know for Tuesday, July 13

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, July 13.

The first payments in the Biden administration's enhanced child tax credits are due to start rolling out this week.

Heads of households will receive up to $3,600 per year for each child up to 6-years-old and $3,000 per year for each child 6-17-years-old.

The amount goes down for people earning over $112,000 a year.

Half of that credit can be claimed when filing income taxes, the other half will be paid in monthly installments from now through the end of the year.

Mill levy increase proposed after Penrose EMS suspended

The Florence Fire Protection District says they want to put a mill levy on November's ballot to try and get people back to answering calls for EMS.

Services were suspended last month as the group only had three volunteers on staff.

The coordinator for the volunteer services says he would like to have at least six staff members.

The proposal would pay for personnel alongside volunteers.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

The 80th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo starts tomorrow and goes until Saturday at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

You can check out all the riding, ropes, and the reigns. There are discounts available for military, law enforcement, and firefighters.

Just make sure your bring your military ID, employee ID, or work badge to claim the discount.

News5 will be at the event live on Wednesday morning.

Heading to the All-Star Game?

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game makes its return tonight to Coors Field, after being canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event was originally scheduled for Georgia, but MLB moved the game due to controversy of changes in voting laws.

There are a record 40 players who will make their first All-Star Game appearance in the Mile High City tonight.

News5 will have live coverage from the ballpark starting at News 5 at 4pm. Watch on your favorite streaming device.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're going to see another hot day across the region, but this time we'll have a little more help from clouds and rain to hide from the heat.

Showers and storms will start over the mountains today after lunch and then slide east into the plains.

Storms could be on the strong side in a few places today but continued low humidity over the I-25 corridor and plains will limit storm strength a bit.

A cold front early Wednesday will bring a windy and cooler day to the region tomorrow, but it'll also back better moisture into the plains for more daytime storms.

