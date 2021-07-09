Heading to the All-Star Game? Here’s what you should know about events, road closures, fun activities and more

DENVER – One of the most exciting events for the world of baseball is coming to Denver this week and it's promising to be a blast.

If you’re like me though, you’re probably wondering what there is to do if it’s your first time going to an All-Star Game, or perhaps you’re really not a fan of the sport but just want to check out all the fun happening downtown anyway.

Luckily for you and me, there are a ton of events for the whole family that you can enjoy starting Thursday, July 8 and ending on Tuesday, July 13, the day of the All-Star Game at Coors Field. Let’s go!

THURSDAY, JULY 8

The BallPark Collective Stars and Stripes Streetfest is already underway. Situated on 21st Street between Market and Lawrence and Larimer between 20th and 22nd, this festival-style event is going to hook you up with local food, drinks, games, live bands, DJs, and silent discos. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

Be aware that there are street closures in place for the streetfest: 21st is closed between Market and Lawrence Streets and on Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd Streets. Street closures will remain until July 14. More on those street closures below.

You could also head to the Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall for the Denver Pavilions Block Party, which goes until Saturday, July 10.

Later in the day, the MLB Network will present the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run from 4-9 p.m. at Metro State University.

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Starting at 10 a.m. sharp, head to the MLB PLAY BALL PARK, a free indoor and outdoor event where fans and their families can learn to play ball and get autographs from their baseball idols. The fun goes through 8 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. For more info, click here.

As that’s happening, the Rockies will hold their RBI Championship Games from 3-9 p.m. at Metro State University.

For the musically inclined, the Summer at Sculpture Park Concert Series (at Scupture Park, duh) is happening starting this Friday. Goose will be headlining with Kitchen Dwellers for both Friday and Saturday but get this: Steve Aoki is playing Sunday with Brondo and PAWS. Aaaaaaah! Get tickets for the shows here.

Fans can also enjoy the MLB USA Baseball All-American Game, which starts at 6 p.m. at Coors Field.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

Start the day with the All-Star 5K Walk/Run at 9 a.m.! The race begins and ends at Civic Center Park and takes participants on a scenic downtown course that organizers say was specifically created just for this event. There will also be a 1K fun run for kids and families with team mascots. Those participating can also join the post-race afterparty which will include breakfast, refreshments, music and a beer garden. To register, click here. Note: You’re asked to plan ahead and leave before 8:30 a.m. as streets will begin to close by that time.

If you’re done running but want more, head to the MLB PLAY BALL PARK, a free indoor and outdoor event where fans and their families can learn to play ball and get autographs from their baseball idols. The fun goes through 8 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. For more info, click here.

Just before noon, you can catch the US Conference of Mayors Play Ball Event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Civic Center Park. Mayor Hancock will be there.

At noon, head over to Coors Field for the All-Star High School Home Run Derby.

If you’re down for some music, you’ll want to go to Cousins Plaza from 4-8 p.m. for Jazz along Welton. The Queen City Jazz Band and After Midnight will perform on Saturday, but the fun doesn’t stop there. There will also be an electric vehicle car show, a Negro. League baseball display at Sonny Lawson Park and more. Click here for the full list of events, which go on until Monday, July 12.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

The MLB PLAY BALL PARK continues at the Colorado Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., so if you’ve been there and done that at this point, head to Civic Center Park for the Second Annual Black Love Mural Festival. More info. on this festival can be found here. The festival will end at 10 p.m.

Starting at 11 a.m., PLAY BALL PARK will host the Special Stars Game, an annual game giving an opportunity to children with special needs from Special Olympics Colorado and the National Sports Center for the Disabled to be a part of a fun and important component of MLB All-Star Week.

The MLB All-Star Sponsor Zone is happening from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Xcel lot located on Blake Street between 20th and 21st Streets.

The Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game is taking place at 1 p.m. at Coors Field, followed by the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game from 4-5:30 p.m.

Starting right at 5 p.m. will be the 2021 MLB Draft (day 1) at Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center.

MONDAY, JULY 12

The MLB PLAY BALL PARK continues at the Colorado Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., as does the MLB All-Star Sponsor Zone from noon to 6:30 p.m.

From 1-5 p.m., the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft takes place.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., head to the MLB PLAY BALL PARK for MLB Unfiltered: Legends & Legacies, a discussion highlighting key moments of Black players in baseball and their impact on the sport’s culture. Speakers and baseball greats who have helped shape the game’s culture and their contributions both on and off the field Ken Griffey Jr., Fergie Jenkins, CC Sabathia and LaTroy Hawkins.

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby begins at 6 p.m. at Coors Field, which happen after the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day, which begins at 3:05 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 13

Today’s the last day you’ll get to enjoy the MLB PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as the MLB All-Star Sponsor Zone from noon to 6:30 p.m.

The 2021 MLB Draft continues for its third day from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rally Hotel Lobby, and, at the same time, the All-Star Red (Purple) Carpet Show will be happening at the Wynkoop Promenade until 1:30 p.m.

The 91st All-Star Game begins at 5:30 p.m. at Coors Field.

Whoa. That’s a lot. What will getting around downtown look like?

For starters, two stretches of roadways are now fully closed until Friday, July 16, to prepare for the arrival of PLAY BALL Park inside and outside of the Colorado Convention Center:

14th Street, Stout Street to Welton Street

Welton Street, 12th to 14th Streets

The following roads are accessible to local traffic only:

14th St, Glenarm St to Welton St

Welton St, 14th St to 15th St

California St, 14th St to 15th St

City officials said a temporary traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of 15th St and California St to direct two-way traffic onto 15th St from California St.

Check out the map below to give you a better idea of street closures around Colorado Convention Center.

Courtesy: City of Denver. Full road closures are shown in red on the map below. Roads in yellow will be open for local access only. Alternative travel routes are advised. PLAY BALL Park opens July 9. More information about the event can be found on the MLB All-Star Week website.

For the Coors Field area, the following closures will take effect from July 11 through the 13: Market St, 20th St to 22nd St

Blake St, 20th St to 22nd St

21st St, Blake St to Market St

Note: For the Sponsor Zone, expect Blake Street to be closed from 20th to 21st Street.

Alright, seems like driving isn’t the best option. What about public transportation?

Leaving your car at home to go the All-Star Game and all the other fun happenings will be the best decision you’ll make for the next several days.

RTD advises fans and everyone else planning to go to be patience and plan ahead of time to get to your destination. The 16th Street Mall Ride will probably be the best option to get through downtown for free, since it basically connects the Colorado Convention Center to Union Station, not far from Coors Field.

RTD officials say extra rail service will run later from Union Station to accommodate for the extra crowds. The lines affected are:

University of Colorado A Line: 12:30 a.m.

B Line: 11:09 p.m.

G Line: 12:00 a.m.

N Line: 12:15 a.m.

W Line: 10:58 p.m.

E Line: 11:30 p.m.

Train from Union Station to Littleton

Mineral (C Line): 11:15 p.m.

If you’re taking a ridesharing service like Uber or Lyft, pickup locations for Coors Field are at Market Street between 21st and 22nd Streets, and at 14th Street. Between South and Arapahoe Streets for the Colorado Convention Center.

For those wanting to bike, the city says bicycle parking will be available at Coors Field Gate E and near the Colorado Convention Center at 14th and Stout Streets.

City officials also advise people use electric scooters and pedi-cabs as other options to get around.

The Green Walking Path will give fans, tourists and other folks an easier way to get around that connects All-Star Week venues and other interesting sites in between for those wanting to take full advantage of entertainment, as well as food and drink.

Courtesy: City of Denver The Green Walking Path is a route that connects All-Star Week venues and interesting sights in between.

What about COVID-19 restrictions?

Coors Field is now operating at full capacity and the City of Denver has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions; however, you’ll still need to wear a face mask while riding RTD buses or the light rail.

When asked if there was a concern of virus spread for All-Star Game Week with the Delta variant now propagating across the country, including here in Colorado, both Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis urged people who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

During a news conference earlier Wednesday, Jeremiah Yolkut, the director of events and scheduling for the MLB, said there will be a vaccination clinic at the Colorado Convention Center during All-Star Game Week for those who haven’t gotten around to getting the shot.

If you’re looking for more fun things to do for All-Star Week, our partners at The Denver Post have put together an article for people looking to discover more of the city’s art, culture, music and nightlife.