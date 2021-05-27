5 things you need to know for Thursday, May 27

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

The weather is going to get a lot more active when we get to the weekend, but we should stay fairly nice heading into today and tomorrow.

We'll start with bright partly cloudy skies and build more clouds through the afternoon. A weak cool front out of the north will swing winds out of the east through the afternoon, and that moist air will build clouds into the mountains.

What showers and storms we do see will be very limited, a few in northeast El Paso county and more scattered across Las Animas county. Most will stay dry today and warm. We'll be cool and calm with lows falling into the 40s overnight

KOAA5 and Care and Share Food Bank partner for Fill the Fridge donation drive

When the school year ends, food shortages begin. Students and families that rely on low-cost or free lunch programs are on their own for the summer.

Tens of thousands of people in our area face food shortages and during COVID-19, that need has grown. KOAA5 is working with Care and Share Food Bank to help bridge the summer food gap with the Fill The Fridge donation drive.

On Thursday, KOAA5 and Care and Share will conduct a day-long donation drive. We hope you will participate by making a donation, or if you prefer, you can drop off non-perishable food donations at the Care and Share Food Bank facility at 2605 Preamble Point in Colorado Springs.

Donations can also be made here: Fill the Fridge

Legislation to protect domestic violence survivors fails to gain support from Democrats

Our News 5 Investigates team was first to expose a major failure to protect domestic violence survivors from their alleged attackers.

Our reporting on low bonds and minimal consequences caught the attention of State Rep. Shane Sandridge (R-District 14).

This year, Sandridge drafted legislation to increase bond amounts for any case involving a protection order violation.

Unfortunately, the bill hit a snag and never made it out of the House this legislative session.

Lawmakers lift SAT and ACT requirements, end legacy admissions to advance racial equity within colleges

In an effort to advance racial equity within colleges, Colorado lawmakers have passed two bills to lift SAT and ACT requirements and end legacy admissions.

Both bills aimed at making admissions practices equitable for first-generation college students and people of color.

Legislators are also pushing for a more holistic approach to the admission process.

The testing bill goes into effect immediately while the legacy admissions bill will after the legislature adjourns its session.

CDOT and law enforcement ramping up impaired driving enforcement, education ahead of holiday weekend

CDOT is teaming up with law enforcement agencies and impaired driving prevention groups to make the message loud and clear: don’t drive impaired this Memorial day weekend or any time for that matter.

In Partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), CDOT is holding a press conference Wednesday to honor six veterans who were killed by impaired drivers on roadways.

At the same time, law enforcement agencies including Colorado Springs Police, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol will be kicking off ‘the heat is on’ impaired driving enforcement period set to begin this weekend. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office patrol car recently received a special ‘the heat is on’ vehicle wrap to help publicize the message.

