5 things you need to know for Thursday, July 8

D49 school board to vote on proposal to ban teaching of Critical Race Theory

Falcon School District 49 will vote on Thursday on a proposal to ban Critical Race Theory.

According to District Administration, six states have banned or restricted the teachings of Critical Race Theory while 22 have taken no action towards it. The concept has come up in some school districts in Colorado.

Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., there will be public comment before the vote.

I-25 Closure on County Line Road

Demolition work on the bridge on County Line Road will continue during the evening commute hours this week. Drivers should expect delays on I-25 as CDOT crews replace the bridge.

Traffic will be diverted around the closure using the on and off-ramps at the intersection.

I-25 Northbound is scheduled to open at 7 a.m., I-25 Southbound is scheduled to open at noon.

Educators, parents react to state's plan for $173M COVID-19 testing program next fall

To ensure in-person learning with minimal disruptions, the state plans to launch a new coronavirus testing program at school districts statewide.

The Colorado Department of Health and Human Services says the program will be geared toward K-12 educators and students, and utilize $173 million in federal funds. The goal of the program is to provide access to frequent testing opportunities to help slow disease transmission, particularly among students too young to be vaccinated.

D11 doubles down on Summer Food Program

Colorado Springs District 11 Schools announced they are doubling down on their Summer Food Program through July for children in need.

According to the school district, more than 18 million children receive free and reduced-price meals during the school year. They said during the summer, that number drops to about 3 million.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're cranking the oven today and even more so tomorrow! We're going to see sunny skies followed by clouds in the afternoon and evening to help with the heat a bit. Highs are expected to climb into the mid-90s in Colorado Springs and right at 100 for Pueblo.

Both areas should stay dry but there could some gusty winds. We'll see clear and calm skies overnight with lows in the 60s.

