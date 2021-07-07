D11 offers Summer Food Program to students

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs District 11 Schools announced they are continuing the Summer Food Program for students in need.

According to the school district, more than 18 million children receive free and reduced-price meals during the school year. They said during the summer, that number drops to about 3 million.

The program aims to provide nutritious meals to children aged 1-18.

School District 11 will again offer an open summer food service program for children 1-18 years of age.

According to Feeding America, in 2019 food insecurity was at its lowest point in more than 20 years. It was an encouraging sign that more Americans were gaining consistent access to food, but then the pandemic hit creating an economic recession that ended years of declining rates of food insecurity.

Feeding America projects in 2021

El Paso County: 1 in 6 kids will go hungry

Pueblo County: 1 in 4 kids will go hungry

The program will provide free breakfast and lunch during the summer at the locations, dates, and times shown below.

If you are interested in this program call District 11 Food and Nutrition Services, 520-2924, or go to this website.

