5 things you need to know for Thursday, July 29

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

UCHealth announces all employees must have COVID-19 vaccination by October 1

The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has prompted new mandates from one of the largest health care providers in Southern Colorado.

UCHealth announced on Wednesday, July 28, they will require all employees, providers, volunteers, and partners to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 1. If an individual chooses to receive a vaccine with two doses, both doses must be administered by October 1.

Valid medical or religious reasons are acceptable exemptions to this new policy. Those who fall in that category would have to wear a mask at all times while in UCHealth buildings and would be tested for COVID-19 once a week.

_____

Local school districts prepare for a near-normal academic year

With the upcoming school year quickly approaching, local school districts are outlining COVID-19 protocols.

Falcon School District 49 and Colorado Springs District 11 are the latest to-release guidelines for the academic year.

Colorado Springs District 11 will also not require face coverings this academic year.

Per the federal mandate, face coverings will be required for students on school buses.

Other districts are still finalizing their COVID-19 protocols for the academic year.

_____

Broncos kick off day 1 of 2021 training camp

Broncos Country came out in full force on Wednesday for Day 1 of training camp.

For the first time in over 2 years, the Broncos welcomed fans back to UCHealth Training Center in Dove Valley, to give them a chance to see their favorite team in action.

All eyes, of course, were on the quarterback battle between Drew Lock & Teddy Bridgewater.

_____

Downtown parade to celebrate Colorado Springs 150th anniversary

This weekend, the city of Colorado Springs is celebrating its 150th year in a big way. There will be numerous events and even a parade on Tejon St. in downtown.

On Saturday morning at 11.am., parts of Tejon St. will be packed with parade-goers. As many as 25,000 people can be on the parade route, meanwhile, those participating are getting their floats ready.

It's called the "Parade Through Time" and it's representing key moments throughout Colorado Springs history.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

This morning we are waking up mild and clear across southern Colorado. Temperatures are in the 60s in the plains and 50s in the mountains to start the day.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a few clouds. High temperatures will be to 93 in Colorado Springs and 99 in pueblo, 96 in canon city, and 83 in woodland park. We are again about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Rain will remain in the mountains today. But the pattern will begin to change as we head into the weekend. Monsoon moisture and a cold front will provide cooler weather and quite a bit of rain.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter