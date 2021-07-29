Broncos kick off day 1 of 2021 training camp

ENGLEWOOD — Broncos Country came out in full force on Wednesday for Day 1 of training camp.

"We're off to a great start," said Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles. "Grateful that we had a great day today. Looking forward to stacking the days together."

For the first time in over 2 years, the Broncos welcomed fans back to UCHealth Training Center in Dove Valley, to give them a chance to see their favorite team in action.

"Just after everything that we went through last year, it's just great to see fans out there today," explained Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. "It'll be great seeing them in the stadium this year."

"I was really happy to see the fans back out here today and that kind of adds to the energy and it's really contagious, so it feels like it's getting back to normal a little bit which is exciting," added Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

All eyes, of course, were on the quarterback battle between Drew Lock & Teddy Bridgewater.

"I mean, I'm sure the fans love it," laughed Lock. "That's what we're out here to do. It's competition 24/7, whether it's the meeting room, whether it's how fast we eat our food at the lunch table."

But a stacked Denver defense didn't let the QB competition steal the show.

"We are excited," explained Simmons. "My main focus is on the defense man. We have a lot of talent on paper and we want to be the best and you know there's no if's, and's, or but's about it. We just got to stay healthy. Communication has to be great and the execution will come."

Because if Broncos Country wants a winning record for the first time in 4 years, the time is now to see if it can happen.

Other notes:

1. Von Miller & Courtland Sutton returned to practice since their season-ending injuries last season. Bradley Chubb did work on the side, but said he could return to practice 'any day now',

2. Jerry Jeudy & KJ Hamler both looked like they will take the next step this season. Both catching touchdowns in the 11-on-11 period.

3. Trinity Benson was the MVP of day 1 of training camp. The wideout with touchdown catches against the No. 3 defense.

The Broncos will continue training camp on Thursday. For a full Broncos training camp schedule, please click here.