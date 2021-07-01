5 things you need to know for Thursday, July 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

Scattered showers from overnight will drift east and dry out this morning, but more rain is on the way this afternoon.

Storms today could be strong to severe with flooding and hail as our main storm threats. Flooding threats are highest today in the mountains, on the burn scars, and in the I-25 corridor. Slow-moving storms will dump a lot of rain as they move across the plains this afternoon and evening.

Hail is a small threat today due to the lack of wind shear in the atmosphere and cool, cloudy morning conditions. If we do see hail, quarter to ping pong ball-sized stones would be possible in short bursts. Storms would diminish to light rain or drizzle after midnight tonight.

Olympian claims retaliation over suspension

An Olympian and Army marksman from Colorado Springs who sued to try and protect his spot on Team USA's roster in Tokyo was not successful in getting a federal judge to issue an emergency order.

On Wednesday, the judge denied the motion filed by Keith Sanderson seeking an emergency injunction writing that he and his attorney needed to serve the defendants first before she'd make a ruling.

Sanderson said he was kept off the USA Shooting team as the result of a complaint of sexual misconduct made against him to the US Center for SafeSport. He believes the complaint is retaliation.

Under new law, employers can build on-site child care facilities to help working parents

Early childhood education and child care may be more attainable for working parents after Governor Jared Polis signed a groundbreaking bill into law.

SB21-236 creates four new grant programs to increase capacity for early childhood care and education, improve recruitment and retention rates for early childhood educators, and improve salaries for educators. Most importantly, it creates an employer-based child care facility grant program to construct or remodel an area to provide licensed child care services to its employees.

Downtown Pedestrian Bridge opens today

The pedestrian bridge in downtown Colorado Springs will officially open to the public today.

The bridge will connect the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum to the America Beautiful Park.

It also stitches together a growing network of pedestrian bike paths including the Pikes Peak Greenway and Midland trail running alongside Monument Creek.

Tommy Shield, director of marketing and communications for the museum, says it will be a great way to connect the old, with the new!

Cripple Creek in need of volunteers to watch over free-roaming donkeys

A call to action is taking place in the Cripple Creek community. The small town is home to more than a dozen feral donkeys that freely roam the area. A group of volunteers takes care of the herd in their free time, but they're in need of more helping hands for the summer season.

From May to October, local volunteers with the Two Mile High Club say taking care of the donkeys is a full-time job and they need more help. Currently, the organization has only four full-time volunteers.

