Downtown pedestrian bridge officially opens to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS — The pedestrian bridge in downtown Colorado Springs will officially open to the public on Thursday. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The bridge will connect the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum to the America Beautiful Park. From America the Beautiful Park, visitors can cross the bridge and traverse the redesigned Vermijo Avenue “Signature Street” that extends to Tejon Street and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

It also stitches together a growing network of pedestrian bike paths including the Pikes Peak Greenway and Midland trail running alongside Monument Creek.

According to the city's website, the design of the modern bridge was inspired by "the gravity-defying motion" of Olympic athletes.

At night, the bridge will illuminate in order to provide a path for both cyclists and pedestrians.

Tommy Shield, director of marketing and communications for the museum, says it will be a great way to connect the old, with the new.

"Just being able to come and visit the museum and walk across will just be a highlight for tourism and for people that visit," said Kaisha Hill, community member.

The project also has surrounding businesses and the community talking. The Owner of Jack Quinn's restaurant, Martin Troy, says when the museum opened its doors last year, he noticed a major difference and increase in tourism.

"When you go down there just to see all the fruit of that work. It is just fantastic. It can only be a boost for the city," said Troy.

So with this addition, Troy says he's gearing up for even more folks to come in his doors for a bite to eat!

"I see people come in here with their little Olympic Museum souvenirs. They come in for lunch. Long we a last!" said Troy.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter