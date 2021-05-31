5 things you need to know for Monday, May 31

SOUTHERN COLOADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

_____

8 people injured in explosion at EVRAZ steel mill

On Saturday eight people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at the EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo.

News 5 had previously reported that seven people were taken to the hospital after the explosion.

The Vice President of Operations at EVRAZ Pueblo, David Light, told News 5 that three people are still in the hospital. Light also told News 5 that two people are being treated at Parkview Medical Center, and one person is being treated at a burn unit at a Denver-area hospital.

The EVRAZ spokesperson told News 5 that the plant will still be closed for quite some time while the investigation continues, and there is no timeline for reopening.

_____

More than 60% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment announced Saturday that more than 3 million Coloradans, more than 60.7% of those eligible, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 2.5 million people fully immunized.

As of Saturday, 3,007,087 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado, and 2,565,480 people had been fully vaccinated.

With more than 60% of eligible Coloradans having received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state is on track to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The forecast today is going to be a little all over the place with temperatures we'd expect in March and rain through the afternoon.

Due to the amount of rain we've seen since Saturday, rain and thunderstorms today pose a flooding risk, especially in and around the burn scars in the mountains. Flash flood watches are in effect through the end of the day.

We'll see highs in the 50s and a few low 60s today. We'll have rain over the mountains push east into the plains this afternoon, but we actually will be cool enough for some snow in the high country.

_____

It's a lot more than a holiday:" The meaning of Memorial Day

The long Memorial Day Weekend is a time to enjoy the freedoms given to Americans by those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. But for the families of the fallen, every day is Memorial Day.

Tonya VanWinkle is a native Coloradan who served as an active duty army nurse and lived all over the world. She met her husband, Roderick, in Colorado Springs in 2004, and soon after got married.

Tonya said her husband contracted ALS as a result of being exposed to burn pits while he was deployed in Iraq. A burn pit is an area of a deployed military base where a fire is used to dispose of waste, and Tonya said they are the cause of lasting health complications for many service members

_____

After a year-and-a-half hiatus, Cripple Creek trolley tours are back

After a year and a half on hold, one local attraction is proving nothing, not even a pandemic, can make history die.

In Cripple Creek, the clocks are turning back.

Victorian Society members come out every Saturday, to take tourists on a trip back in time on a historic trolley.

The trolley offers a guided tour around Cripple Creek and the surrounding areas. Along the way, Victorian Society members reenact actual historical events at the places they happened.

The trolley hit the streets again Saturday with a sold-out crowd.

_____

