3 people remain in hospital after explosion at EVRAZ steel plant

PUEBLO — An EVRAZ spokesperson has told News 5 that three people are still in the hospital after an explosion on Saturday at the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel plant in Pueblo. The spokesperson also told News 5 that one person is being treated in a burn unit at a Denver-area hospital.

The spokesperson told News 5, in total, eight people were taken to the emergency room for treatment and that five of them were released overnight. News 5 had previously reported that seven people were taken to the hospital after the explosion.

“Our major concern is with the three that are still in the hospital and hoping that they get back to good health, and our thoughts are with them and their families,” an EVRAZ spokesperson told News 5.

David Light, Vice President of Operations at EVRAZ Pueblo, said that the explosion occurred when some water got into the furnace causing a build-up of pressure. The injured employees were being treated for dust inhalation. Light said that some may have also suffered some cuts and bruises.

Firefighters from the Pueblo Fire Department were dispatched as part of the emergency response. Deputies from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office also assisted with traffic control in the area.

Pueblo firefighters are on scene of a reported explosion at the Steel Mill. Please keep the area clear for responding units. pic.twitter.com/5xL4QbgsOk — IAFF Local 3 (@IAFFLocal3) May 30, 2021

The EVRAZ spokesperson told News 5 that the plant will still be closed for quite some time while the investigation continues, and there is no timeline for reopening.

