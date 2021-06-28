5 things you need to know for Monday, June 28

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, June 28.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Cool and wet weather continues to impact Colorado as record-breaking heat hits the pacific northwest. We're going to see highs in the 60s and 70s today but most of those highs will occur around or just a couple of hours after lunchtime.

We'll be cloudy again this afternoon with energy for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Some rain showers will linger well into the overnight hours, and a few people could wake up with rain Tuesday morning.

_____

Dozens still missing from Florida condo collapse

Crews continue their search and rescue efforts, hoping to find more survivors in the wreckage of a collapsed beachside condominium building.

Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says crews recovered four additional bodies, as well as human remains, bringing the death toll to 9.

More than 150 people remain unaccounted for following the collapse.

Levine Cava said a fire burning in the rubble, hampering rescue efforts, was contained Saturday at noon. She noted rescue crews have been working around the clock since the collapse early Thursday morning. Rescue workers continued to go over the massive mountain of debris with rescue dogs and sonar searching for any survivors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said all evidence being removed from the site will be held at a warehouse site.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrived at the site following President Biden’s approval Friday morning for federal emergency aid.

“We are here to assist with any resources that might be needed as this response continues and we move into recovery efforts,” said Deanne Criswell, administrator of FEMA. “We do have urban search and rescue teams that are available to come in and assist as the need is determined."

____

Report on UFOs discloses unexplained sightings

The Director of National Intelligence released a highly anticipated report Friday disclosing what the government knows about UFOs, or as they refer to them today, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

The paper reports that 143 sightings were documented for which the government can't provide an explanation, including the widely distributed video captured by a Navy pilot of a fast-moving "Tic-Tac" shaped object.

This release is welcome news to those in our community who've spent years investigating unusual events in the sky.

"It's big, it's huge," said Chuck Zukowski. "It's what we've been saying for years that this stuff is out there flying and why don't you guys do something about it."

The Colorado Springs ufologist stars in the Travel Channel series Alien Highway. His data analysis which plotted reports of UFO sightings, cattle mutilations, and other unusual events occurring along a similar latitude in the US was documented in the book The 37th Parallel.

Zukowski said he appreciates the openness with which the government is now talking about UFOs. Read more

_____

Robin Shute claims his second King of The Mountain Title

Race day made its way to Colorado Springs, but so did unfortunate weather that caused a delay in the original 7:30 a.m. start time. Ultimately the weather would cause the 2021 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to be shortened to mile marker 16.

"No records today, which is a shame. I think it's a shame for a lot of people. We all love to reach the top of the mountain," said driver Robin Shute.

This year was a bit of disappointment for the 2019 King of the Mountain who looked forward to ending at the top of the mountain like many others. Nonetheless, Shute was able to claim his second overall title Sunday on the shortened race.

Others like Codie Vahsholtz were one of the rookies joining the list. Vahsholtz has previously made a name for himself as a motorcycle racer but trying something different for 2021.

"Overall, it was awesome. I couldn't ask for anything more, except for going to the summit," said Vahsholtz.

For more results from this year's event, click here.

_____

US Senate considering bipartisan deal on infrastructure bill

In Washington, many believe a bipartisan version of President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill will pass the US Senate this week.

The bipartisan deal calls for $1.2 trillion in spending for various infrastructure projects. That's significantly less than Biden's original $2.25 trillion proposal Now, the question is if it can get the 60 votes needed to pass.

"The real challenge is whether the Democrats can get their act together and get it on his desk. And I think the battle that's going on is not with republicans. Republicans are going to support true infrastructure that doesn't raise taxes, but Democrats want to do a lot of other things. And I think they're the ones that are having a hard time deciding how to proceed," said Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

If the deal can't get the needed votes, Democrats can try to push it through using the budget reconciliation process, which only requires a majority in the senate.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter