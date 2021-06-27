Robin Shute claims second King of The Mountain Title

COLORADO SPRINGS — Race day made its way to Colorado Springs, but so did unfortunate weather that caused a delay in the original 7:30 a.m. start time. Ultimately the weather would cause the 2021 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to be shortened to mile marker 16.

"No records today, which is a shame. I think it's a shame for a lot of people. We all love to reach the top of the mountain."

A bit of disappointment for the 2019 King of the Mountain, Robin Shute, who looked forward to ending at the top of the mountain like many others. Nonetheless, Shute was able to claim his second overall title Sunday on the shortened race.

"I thought it was pretty good, actually. The bottom was swift. The top hill was a little slicker but not really too bad. The cloud on this last section was kind of cool to finish up on this snow. That was a perfect special moment."

Others like Codie Vahsholtz were one of the rookies joining the list. Vahsholtz has previously made a name for himself as a motorcycle racer but trying something different for 2021.

"Overall, it was awesome. I couldn't ask for anything more, except for going to the summit,"

said Vahsholtz.

Unfortunately no summit, but unlike last year, there were many fans in attendance.

"I thought last year you didn't notice because you're so focused, but you do notice them all up there, and it's great to see, and I think 100th is just going to be awesome," said veteran driver Paul Dallenbach.