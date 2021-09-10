5 things you need to know for Friday, September 10

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, September 10.

____

September 11 events and fundraisers

As we remember the events of September 11, 2001, our community is showing support for local first responders through many events and fundraisers.

At Pikes Peak Brewing Company they are once again offering Local 5 Pale Ale this month.

This brew was made with the help of local firefighters to support local firefighters. Click here to learn more.

____

Events for Saturday, 9/11

Remembering 9/11 Peace Officer Memorial

Location: Memorial Park, Colorado Springs

Description: Community members can attend this to demonstrate support for current fire, police, and other service members.

Manitou Incline 9/11 Hike

Location: Manitou Incline, Manitou Springs

Description: Local firefighters will climb the Manitou Incline in full gear to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives on that tragic day. Over 300 firefighters lost their lives 18 years ago and local firefighters will climb the Incline steps in about 60 pounds of gear.

Memorial Stair Climb

Location: UCHealth Park, Colorado Springs

Description: The Carson Firefighters Association honor the fallen with a memorial stair climb at UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Boulevard. There will also be a sister stair climb happening in Denver. For more information click here.

Riverwalk 9/11

Location: Pueblo

Description: The community will come together at the Riverwalk outside the Center for American Values. The Home of Heroes has held a ceremony every year after the attacks happened to show they will never forget.

Wreath Laying Ceremony

Location: Kit Carson Memorial Park, Ft Carson

Description: Wreaths will be laid at the 9-11 memorial in the park, and the ceremony will conclude with a moment of silence.

Guns and Hoses Soccer Game

Location: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs

Description: This year’s Guns N’ Hoses soccer game, between the Colorado Springs Fire and Police Departments, falls on September 11, 2021. Before the game, there will be a static display of police and fire equipment to come see and ask questions about. The first visitors will receive a commemorative coin. The match will take place immediately following the Switchbacks game against Rio Grande FC. Part of the revenue from ticket sales will go to support families of fallen officers.

9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony

Location: City Park, La Junta

Time: Sat. 9/11 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.

Description: Please join the La Junta Chamber of Commerce and the local 9/11 family advocates in remembering and honoring those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will feature a flag ceremony, speakers, and a bell-tolling ceremony to honor the Colorado victims and First Responders lost. The ceremony will take place at noon during the Early Settlers Day at City Park.

____

SHIELD616 Border to Border Ride to support first responders

This year's SHIELD616 Border to Border Ride from Utah to Kansas, across Colorado, is underway with our Ira Cronin once again pedaling to support our first responders.

You can support the effort to bring emergency responders the protective gear they need in dire situations - here.

Learn more about SHIELD616's mission and the impact on our police, deputies, and firefighters through the week on KOAA News5.

KOAA The SHIELD616 team pedals their way across Colorado from the Utah border to Kansas.

____

If You Give A Child A Book

Today is the last day to help as we here at News5 are working to give southern Colorado kids the gift of reading with the If You Give A Child A Book campaign in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation.

Every $5 you donate buys 1 book for a child who needs it most.

You can text KOAA to 3-4-5-3-4-5 to donate which will take you directly to the donation page. Or CLICK HERE.

KOAA At KOAA, we believe giving children books can take them new places, open their imaginations, fuel big dreams, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty.

____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

For Friday morning temperatures are mild in the 50s and 60s. Conditions are dry and there is still a smoky haze in the sky this morning. An air quality alert is in place this morning until at least 9 am for El Paso and Teller counties.

After seeing record heat yesterday even more records will likely fall today and possibly tomorrow. Yesterday, Colorado Springs reached 96 and Pueblo reached 99 which were both records.

Today, Colorado Springs is forecast to reach 97 and the record is 90. On Saturday the forecast is 94 and the record is 90.

In Pueblo, the forecast today is 100 and the record stands at 99. Tomorrow Pueblo is forecast to reach 98 and the current record is 97.

For the rest of the region today, Canon City will reach 98 and 83 in Woodland Park. Triple digits will be found in the eastern plains.

_____

