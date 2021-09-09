Southern Colorado remembers 9/11, 20 years later

SOUTHERN COLORADO — 20 years ago, what started out as a normal day for many quickly turned into a turning point in U.S. history. America was under attack and thousands lost their lives and many more lost loved ones. Looking back 20 years ago the pain and significance of those memories have not gone away. Many will tell you where they were when the first plane crashed into the twin towers.

The events of 9/11 had a ripple effect across America and the world, and 20 years later the nation will join together to honor those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Here are the events happening on Saturday, September 11 here in Southern Colorado to commemorate 9/11, 20 years later.

Remembering 9/11 Peace Officer Memorial

Location: Memorial Park, Colorado Springs

Description: Community members can attend this to demonstrate support for current fire, police, and other service members.

Manitou Incline 9/11 Hike

Location: Manitou Incline, Manitou Springs

Description: Local firefighters will climb the Manitou Incline in full gear to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives on that tragic day. Over 300 firefighters lost their lives 18 years ago and local firefighters will climb the Incline steps in about 60 pounds of gear.

Memorial Stair Climb

Location: UCHealth Park, Colorado Springs

Description: The Carson Firefighters Association honor the fallen with a memorial stair climb at UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Boulevard. There will also be a sister stair climb happening in Denver. For more information click here.

Riverwalk 9/11

Location: Pueblo

Description: The community will come together at the Riverwalk outside the Center for American Values. The Home of Heroes has held a ceremony every year after the attacks happened to show they will never forget.

Wreath Laying Ceremony

Location: Kit Carson Memorial Park, Ft Carson

Description: Wreaths will be laid at the 9-11 memorial in the park, and the ceremony will conclude with a moment of silence.

Guns and Hoses Soccer Game

Location: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs

Description: This year’s Guns N’ Hoses soccer game, between the Colorado Springs Fire and Police Departments, falls on September 11, 2021. Before the game, there will be a static display of police and fire equipment to come see and ask questions about. The first visitors will receive a commemorative coin. The match will take place immediately following the Switchbacks game against Rio Grande FC. Part of the revenue from ticket sales will go to support families of fallen officers.

9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony

Location: City Park, La Junta

Time: Sat. 9/11 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.

Description: Sept. 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This day is now referred to as “Patriot’s Day” calling on citizens to do a day of service in memory of the heroes of that day. Please join the La Junta Chamber of Commerce and the local 9/11 family advocates in remembering and honoring those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will feature a flag ceremony, speakers, and a bell-tolling ceremony to honor the Colorado victims and First Responders lost. The ceremony will take place at noon during the Early Settlers Day at City Park. During the outdoor ceremony, the event will include brief remarks from Mayor Jeffri Pruyn, Fire Chief Brad Davidson, and more. There will be a 21 gun salute by the local American Legion Post 9. Citizens are encouraged to bring balloons to be released at the end of the ceremony. Names of 9/11 victims will be available to tie to the balloons at the gazebo. A 9/11 informational Kiosk will be in the north gazebo next to the City Park lake. Please visit to learn stories of the amazing people we lost that day.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter