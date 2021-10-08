5 things you need to know for Friday, October 8

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, October 8.

Russian Hacker Group Targets Hospitals

A Russian hacker group is targeting hospitals and clinics, and it could put patients at higher risk.

That's according to a new report from the cyber security company Mandiant.

It says the hacker group, known as Fin 12, is taking control of hospital systems and demanding a ransom.

The move cuts off access to patient files, and could interrupt imaging and test results.

Ballots For November 2 Election Mail Out Today

Ballots for the upcoming election will be mailed out starting today.

This year's election has no national races, but voters will decide on three statewide issues and a number of local races and ballot issues.

You will have until October 25 to mail those ballots back in time for them to be counted on November 2. Alternatively, you can drop them off at an official ballot box.

Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods Park

You can enjoy some peace and quiet at a popular tourist attraction this weekend as Garden of the Gods Park is hosting its annual Motorless Morning this Saturday.

From 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. no vehicles will be allowed inside the park.

You can park at the visitor center, trading post, or in the overflow lot.

This will be the sixth Motorless Morning for Garden of the Gods.

Friday Football Fever preview & Thursday night highlights

Friday Football Fever kicks off week 7 with the oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi in the Bell Game at Dutch Clark stadium tonight.

But before kick off, starting at 4:30PM at Dutch Clark stadium, people who already have their tickets to the game can get a free Covid vaccine, and receive a 20 dollar voucher to buy food at the game.

News5 sports will be live with a preview at 6 P.M. Full coverage will follow in our 10 P.M. Newscast.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Expect to see more active weather over the next few days with warm air today, fire danger tomorrow, and rain along the southern border by Sunday.

Today will be cloudy and dry with a breezy afternoon and warmer than normal afternoon temperatures. Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 40s.

Fire danger looks very high Saturday with strong winds and low humidity generating red flag warnings.

The central mountains will see rain and snow Saturday and Sunday, but east of I-25 there will be dry skies.

Monday is expected to be warm and sunny, but a winter system moves into the area on Tuesday that could bring a mix of rain, snow, and strong winds.

