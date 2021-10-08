Friday Football Fever preview & Thursday night highlights

It is Bell Week.

Friday Football Fever kicks off Week 7 with the oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi in the Bell game at Dutch Clark Stadium. Pueblo Centennial & Pueblo Central will clash for the 121sts time. The Wildcats will look to claim the Bell for a third consecutive time as they lead the overall series 58-53-9 and the Bell series 37-32-3.

Centennial enters the game with a 1-4 overall record, having snapped a nearly two-year drought by defeating Sierra 47-0 two weeks ago. Central is 3-2 following a 47-12 win over Sand Creek last week.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 7 Schedule

Thursday

FINAL: Mitchell 7, Sierra 26

FINAL: Rampart 30, Coronado 23

FINAL: Cheyenne Mountain 49, Liberty 0

Friday

GAME OF THE WEEK: Bell Game - Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo Centennial

Salida vs. Woodland Park

Sand Creek vs. Discovery Canyon

The Classical Academy vs. Lamar

Palmer Ridge vs. Ponderosa

Fruita Monument vs. Fountain-Fort Carson

Vista Ridge vs. Air Academy

Pueblo East vs. Pueblo County

Manitou Springs vs. La Junta

Pueblo West vs. Mesa Ridge

Green Mountain vs. Lewis-Palmer

Denver West vs. Banning-Lewis Prep

Chaparal vs. Doherty

Saturday

Falcon vs. Palmer

Douglas County vs. Pine Creek

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter