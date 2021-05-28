5 things you need to know for Friday, May 28

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

Donate today: KOAA5 and Care and Share Food Bank partner for Fill the Fridge drive

Thanks to your help, as of 5 a.m. Friday morning we've raised over $13,000 for Care and Share Food Bank through our Fill the Fridge telethon drive.

According to Feeding America, one out of ten people in Colorado do not have enough money to buy the food they need, and one out of nine children are also food insecure. The Colorado health institute reports some of the highest hunger rates in Pueblo and other southern Colorado counties. Nearly one in five people in Pueblo are considered food insecure.

There's still time to donate to help provide food to families in need here in southern Colorado.

Cash donations make the biggest difference. Just one dollar can provide six meals, so even a small donation can have a big impact.

Here's how your vaccine information is protected online

In order to pick a winner for one of Colorado's million-dollar vaccine lottery prizes, the state will make a random selection from the Colorado Immunization Information System. This database was created by state lawmakers in 2007 to facilitate electronic record sharing of vaccine information. Residents can check their vaccination status by using the CIIS public portal.

While the system uses two-factor authentication to protect the privacy of these records, the data may be vulnerable to access by others. Users are required to input a patient's first and last names, date of birth, gender, and relationship to the patient (if accessing records on behalf of a minor.)

Patients have the right to opt-out of the CIIS. However, an individual patient, their parent, or their guardian must submit a request to do so with the state health department.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're looking at very active weather across the region with sunny skies in the morning and clouds building back into the afternoon. We'll be warm today and breezy in the afternoon with only a few showers or storms in the region. We could see some sprinkles in El Paso county and maybe a stray storm over teller county in the afternoon.

The best chances for rain today are this afternoon in eastern Las Animas and Baca counties. We'll be dry and cool tonight. Saturday there's a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon along I-25 and east into the plains. Strong winds and large hail are the main storm threats on Saturday.

"Schedule a trip." Rideshare drivers urge planning ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend due to shortage

With Memorial Day right around the corner, those planning to go out may want to plan ahead.

Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft are continuing to experience a driver shortage due to the pandemic.

Both Uber and Lyft tell News 5 that there is an increased demand for rideshares at the moment. Both companies say they believe the shortage is happening as more Coloradans get vaccinated and get back outside and moving again.

While there may be a multitude of reasons for the shortage, one driver told News 5 he believes it has to do with the extra unemployment cash.

Opening statements in STEM School shooting trial

In opening statements in the trial for the second alleged STEM School shooter, prosecutors argued Devon Erickson planned out the school shooting with Alec McKinney, while his defense counsel argued that his alleged actions were a product of drug use, family trouble, and manipulation at the hands of McKinney.

Erickson, now age 20 and who faces 48 counts at the trial including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, allegedly helped plan and execute the shooting at the school on May 7, 2019.

Prosecutor George Brauchler, now the chief deputy district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, was the first to address the court and jury Thursday afternoon in the trial, which is scheduled to last until June 25, after a jury was seated.

