5 things you need to know for Friday, March 26

Hundreds attend vigil in Boulder planned by Moms Demand Action honoring shooting victims

Hundreds gathered at Fairview High School in Boulder for the largest vigil yet to mourn the 10 lives that were taken in Monday's shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers.

"We are just here to support all the families and to show our appreciation and love for our community," attendee Monica Augustine said. "To let the people who lost loved ones know that they are not alone."

The vigil was organized by Moms Demand Action. The group was created after the Parkland shooting in Florida to advocate for gun reform laws. The organizer said they will soon push for gun laws in Colorado, but that was not the purpose of this gathering.

"When we are feeling bold, we will act," said Nicole LiaBraaten, a volunteer with the Colorado branch of Moms Demand Action. "Tonight, the action that we are taking is to come together to support one another and honor the lives of the 10 victims that were taken through this senseless act of violence."

Memorial service for Boulder officer Eric Talley will be held Tuesday

The memorial service for fallen officer Eric Talley will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Flatirons Community Church in Boulder, officials said Thursday.

The general public will be allowed to attend, though officials are encouraging supporters to watch the service from home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Denver7 will carry the service on air and livestream it online.

Attendees will be required to wear masks. The church will open at 9:30 a.m. and all guests must be seated by 10:45 a.m.

Talley, a 51-year-old father of seven, was the first responding officer to Monday's mass shooting, which left 10 people dead.

Colorado mass vaccination clinics to offer drive-up services starting Friday

Colorado's state-run mass vaccination clinic at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo County will offer a new drive-up clinic starting on Friday, March 26. The drive-thru clinics will only be available over the weekends Friday to Monday.

The clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena in El Paso County also started drive-up services on March 17. Centura Health will be administering the vaccine through Gov. Polis' "Vaccines for All" plan.

The drive-up clinic will be available through appointment only. Appointments are now being scheduled through Centura Health versus through the County's website.

Individuals who meet the state's phased eligibility can schedule an appointment for the drive-up clinic here.

When can Social Security recipients expect stimulus checks?

As of this week, the IRS has distributed 127 million direct payments as part of the $1.9 trillion signed by President Joe Biden. But many recipients of Social Security have complained that they have not been among the first to receive the $1,400 stimulus checks.

This week, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee Chairman demanded that the Social Security Administration transfer to the IRS the information needed to administer the payments.

Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul explained that there were some bureaucratic hang-ups that caused the payments to take longer than for those who file a tax return with the IRS.

The Social Security Administration said it has been working with the IRS in the last week to arrange a “reimbursable agreement” in order to administer payments to those on Social Security. Saul said that the Social Security Administration completed sending the IRS files of recipients on Thursday. But this process meant payments could take a few weeks longer than when most Americans received the checks.

The IRS began administering stimulus checks on March 12. By March 17, 90 million Americans received stimulus checks. Many government beneficiaries, such as those receiving Social Security retirement, Survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Veterans Affairs benefits are eligible for a stimulus check without being required to file a tax return.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

The weather today will be much like what we saw Thursday with cloudy skies and light moisture that favors the mountains.

What snow we do see west of I-25 over the mountains will stay pretty light today, but we might be able to grab a stray inch in parts of Teller County, and Monument Hill could see a dusting this evening. Most will just be cloudy, breezy, and dry through the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 50; Low: 29. Cloudy, breezy, and chilly with light rain showers and possibly a quick flurry late today and tonight.

PUEBLO: High: 58; Low: 32. Mostly cloudy and chilly with a good chance for dry skies.

