5 things you need to know for Friday, July 2

Father poses as underage minor to catch child predators; Police make multiple arrests

A Colorado father says more needs to be done to stop child predators from targeting young children on dating apps and he's now taking matters into his own hands.

In what some may call vigilante justice, Thomas Fellows poses as an underage teen to lure men on the Internet and then live streams the videos on YouTube when they show up in person.

State Board of Education pens letter to Gov. Polis to impose no state-level regulation on in-person learning

As the school guidance on COVID-19 sets to expire, the State Board of Education has sent a letter to Governor Jared Polis urging little to no state-level regulation of in-person learning next school year.

Members believe unrestricted in-person learning is best for students, and trust superintendents and local boards to make decisions that best support their students, families, and communities.

Especially since the experience gained during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in previous years of experience mitigating influenza and other infectious disease outbreaks, have taught superintendents and their staff what strategies work best in their communities.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Overall, expect less in the way of convection today, and storms will stay fairly close to the mountains this afternoon and evening as mid-level steering flow continues to weaken. Still, a risk of flooding with slow-moving and some weak signals in various cams point to the wet mountains/Fremont county for perhaps a slightly higher heavy rainfall risk from mid-afternoon into the early evening.

Not confident enough for any flash flood watch at this point. Storms may have a tough time moving much east of I-25 this afternoon given the lack of forcing and weak steering flow, and cut back pops somewhat over the plans to account for this. Temps today will be held back slightly by rather a moist boundary layer after yesterday's rainfall.

Front porch fireworks returns to Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation are bringing back the popular Fireworks From Your Front Porch event this weekend. There will be two early displays on Friday night at UCHealth Park and the other at Fort Carson ahead of the big city-wide event on Sunday.

The fireworks displays will be timed to patriot music that will be simulcast on five local radio stations; Sunny 106.3 FM, Y 96.9 FM, the Peak 92.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, and AM 740 KVOR. The music begins at 9:00 p.m. each night. The fireworks will start at 9:20 p.m.

Fargo's Pizza Co. reopening Friday in Colorado Springs

A popular pizza restaurant in Colorado Springs is reopening its doors ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Fargo's Pizza Company off of E. Platte Ave is on the rebound after closing its doors back in December when the second indoor dining shutdown

happened. Since then, restaurant staff has been making a few minor changes and upgrades, and on Friday evening, they're expecting the dining room will be packed with customers once again.

