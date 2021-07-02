Front porch fireworks returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation are bringing back the popular Fireworks From Your Front Porch event this weekend. There will be two early displays on Friday night at UCHealth Park and the other at Fort Carson ahead of the big city-wide event on Sunday.

Molly Sharples of the Sports Corporation explained the idea for a socially-distanced fireworks concert came about as a result of the pandemic.

"This event was designed in 2020 due to COVID, and so we kind of had to switch up the event format and it turned out being so great, and we got a ton of positive feedback that we were excited to bring it back for a second year," Sharples said.

Colorado Springs Sports Corporation Map of the July 4, 2021 fireworks displays in Colorado Springs

The fireworks displays will be timed to patriot music that will be simulcast on five local radio stations; Sunny 106.3 FM, Y 96.9 FM, the Peak 92.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, and AM 740 KVOR. The music begins at 9:00 p.m. each night.

"It will kind of build up as the fireworks are going on," Sharples explained. "It's an awesome 30 minute broadcast and then the fireworks will be 15 minutes."

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder also lowered the county fire restrictions. The public can buy and use consumer fireworks that meet state guidelines anywhere in the unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

The sheriff's office shared this map of the municipal boundary lines to help the public understand where fireworks are allowed and where they may be restricted.

El Paso County Sheriffs Office A map of boundary lines in El Paso County

"People need to double check where they live," explained Sgt. Jason Garrett. "Whether it's the City of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Fountain, Monument, some of those other places may have their own rules."

All consumer fireworks are prohibited in the City of Colorado Springs. State law restricts the sale and use of any fireworks that explode or lift off the ground.

Sgt. Garrett explained that the cones and fountains sold at firework stands which emit showers of sparks into the air do not violate the state restriction. He said dispatchers tend to receive many complaints about those types of fireworks.

If you suspect someone is using prohibited fireworks, Sgt. Garrett asks that avoid using 911 to report the violations.

"The 911 line is for emergencies. If people want to report the use of fireworks and they believe what they're seeing is illegal, to use our non-emergency line that's 719-390-5555," he said.

