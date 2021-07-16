5 things you need to know for Friday, July 16

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, July 16.

Manitou Springs break-ins

Police in Manitou Springs are searching for a suspect who they say burglarized two businesses this week.

The suspect description is a 5'10" white male with a thin build seen wearing a black beanie, a white t-shirt, white and black Nike Air Max 95's, and white pants.

If you know who this man is or have any information, call Manitou Springs Police at 719-685-5407

Manitou Springs Police Security video from Manitou Springs businesses show a suspected burglar who targeted the locations on July 13.

White House COVID-19 response team briefing

As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again in the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci and members of the White House COVID-19 response team will hold a briefing today.

They are likely to discuss the current vaccination rates and how to get more shots in arms.

The delta variant of the Coronavirus will also be a topic of discussion during today's briefing.

News5 will carry the event on our streaming platform, KOAA News5, available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

Stretch of Garden of the Gods expected to be closed until next week due to water main break

Colorado Springs Utilities crews made some progress in repairing the massive water main break on Garden of the Gods Rd that opened up on Tuesday.

A new pipe has been installed, allowing access to businesses on the south side of the road via Chestnut St.

Drivers will still need to continue taking alternate routes in that area. The main closure will likely stay in place until early next week.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo that continues today is reaching audiences beyond southern Colorado.

The Cowboy Channel is featuring rodeos from all across the country for their special "100 rodeos in 100 days."

With more eyes on rodeo, the crew hopes to entice more people to come out in the future.

The rodeo runs through Saturday.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

This morning some overnight thunderstorms are dissipating in the plains. Areas that saw thunderstorms yesterday afternoon or overnight are feeling humid this morning. Temperatures are quite mild starting in the 50s and 60s.

The day starts sunny then by noon clouds start to build as convection begins. Thunderstorms are expected in the mountains and I-25 this afternoon and will move east into the plains this evening.

Thunderstorms will be fairly widespread but spotty in nature. The main threats today are lightning heavy rain and small hail. The best chance for severe thunderstorms will be when storms reach the Kansas state line.

For this weekend temperatures will be very similar to today if not a few degrees warmer. The best chance of thunderstorms this weekend will be Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be quite widespread with good coverage across the region. Storms on Saturday may be strong. By Sunday the thunderstorms will be more hit or miss and sparse, yet still possible.

