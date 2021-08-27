5 things you need to know for Friday, August 27

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, August 27. Today, we're focusing on the opening of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Vendors are expecting some of the biggest crowds they've seen in years.

It all starts this morning at 10 a.m. and runs until Labor Day.

Hours over the weekend will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

And during the week, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

State Fair organizers are doing what they can to make sure you feel safe while enjoying the festivities.

Employees begin wearing masks once again while indoors on Monday. Organizers cannot mandate masks for vendors.

As for visitors, masks are strongly recommended, but not required.

You'll see vaccine clinics at the fairgrounds over the weekend, along with a testing site outside the gates today.

Pueblo Police are reminding visitors to make sure they don't leave valuables in your car. as this is usually the time when police see an uptick in car break-ins.

Pueblo Parking Enforcement and bike patrol will also be around the state fairgrounds to make sure people are following the law.

If you pre-paid for fair access and decide last minute not to go, they are offering a full refund until 5 pm today. No questions asked.

The forecast is going to turn back to a focus on heat over the next couple of days, but we still might see a little thunderstorm action in the afternoon.

Today we'll be hot and dry across most of the plains today with just a few storms in and around the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs will hit a high of 90 degrees with Pueblo hitting a high of 97.

We'll have some moisture and energy for storms and virga today, some of that could be in the Pikes Peak Region over the mountains and north end of El Paso County, but most of the rain will be focused on the eastern San Juans and Sangre de Cristos.

Overnight we'll be clear and dry with lows in the 50s. Saturday is going to be hot with sunny skies and afternoon cloud cover.

