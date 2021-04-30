5 things you need to know for Friday, April 30

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, April 30.

Colorado Democrats unveil 3 more gun violence prevention proposals in wake of Boulder shooting

Colorado Democrats on Thursday unveiled three more bills aimed at preventing gun violence – something they have pledged to do in the wake of the Boulder King Soopers shooting and with two other gun violence prevention bills already signed by the governor.

The bills, which sponsors discussed in a news conference and said would be formally introduced later Thursday, piggyback off of two other bills -- SB21-078 and HB21-1106, the safe storage and reporting of lost or stolen firearms – already passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Jared Polis this session.

A third bill that would force some domestic abusers to give up their firearms is still making its way through the legislative process.

The three new bills lawmakers will introduce would establish an Office of Gun Violence Prevention, strengthen background checks, and allow local communities to have local control over their gun laws, the sponsors said.

The sponsors called the three measures “common sense, life-saving policies” they say address what they called a public health crisis and epidemic of gun violence in Colorado.

Denver Broncos take Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II with first-round draft pick

With quarterback rumors flying about Aaron Rodgers and Teddy Bridgewater in town taking a physical to complete his trade, the Broncos went with their board, taking cornerback Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II, eschewing Ohio State star Justin Fields.

With Fields and Jones available, general manager George Paton selected what he considered the best defensive player on the board. Surtain makes sense in this regard. While the team signed Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan will be free agents at season’s end. So, the reshaping and bolstering of defense continues this offseason.

"QB was still in play. But the board fell where Surtain was there. And he was too talented, too unique. It was a home run for Broncos to get Surtain. "Paton said. "He’s big, long, he’s physical. He can play man, he can play zone. He can tackle. He checks all the boxes."

Added coach Vic Fangio, "He has shown capable in man and zone. He has good eyes. He has good versatility. There's good chance can play inside if need him to as a fifth or sixth DB."

Family Support Center launches two programs designed for child and teens with Autism

It's no secret that in one way or another, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many of us---including our kids.

The impact can be even tougher on children and teens with autism, especially during isolation and e-learning which isn't for everyone.

KOAA's "Rebound Colorado" initiative is designed to focus on some the positive programs and initiatives happening around our region during the ongoing pandemic.

In this week's segment, we're featuring two special programs at Family Support Center---a specialized autism facility with locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The 14-weeks-long program focuses on children under the age of 7, preparing them to integrate into a normal classroom setting, through 90-minute sessions with the both parents.

The program addresses social and basic life skills like learning how to speak up, ask questions, share and take turns.

For more information on the services Family Support Center offers, click here.

Local performing arts venues welcoming guests back

Because of the pandemic, it's likely been more than a year since many people have been to a live concert or show at a theatre. But as restrictions are being lifted and more people are getting vaccinated, some local venues are eagerly welcoming people back.

After a 13-month intermission because of the pandemic, TheatreWorks Colorado Springs will be putting on its first live, in-person production, since the pandemic began.

The production is an Iliad, with one actor and one musician telling Homer's tale of fate and fury through storytelling and live music. The production kicks off next Thursday, May 6 at the Ent Center for the Arts.

100 people will be able to enjoy the show while sitting in chairs on the lawn, socially distanced and masked.

Caitlin Lowans, the producing artistic director for the production told News5, the production was actually supposed to go on last March 2020.

"We had our final dress rehearsal and we were so ready for an audience, and then the next afternoon, before our first performance, we got the call that our work would have to be stopped, so you can imagine how heartbroken are artists were," said Lowans.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

This morning is a cool morning with temperatures mostly in the 40s across the region. It is a clear and calm start.

This afternoon is going to be very warm in southern Colorado. Most of the region will reach the 70s. With a few 80s possible in the plains.

Expect a high of 78 in Colorado Springs and 83 in Pueblo, 80 in Canon City and 70 in Woodland Park.

Winds will be light today with just a slight breeze this afternoon gusting below 15-20 mph. Tonight will be mild with temperatures likely to stay above freezing.

Then Saturday kicks off the weekend with near-record heat. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 80s for Colorado Springs and may reach 90s for some areas in the plains. Saturday will be breezy and there is some fire weather concerns for Baca County and Prowers County.

